Unlock incredible offers in Dubai this Winter with My Emirates Pass

Emirates has announced the return of its popular My Emirates Pass, allowing passengers to enjoy exclusive offers at hundreds of locations in Dubai and the UAE.

Starting from 1stNovember 2024 to 31st March 2025,My Emirates Pass enables customers to use their boarding pass to enjoy incredible discounts at restaurants, family days out, tranquil spa treatments, luxury shopping outlets, private pools and much more.

Emirates customers flying to or through Dubai can simply show their boarding pass and a valid form of identification to unlock incredible offers to some of the world’s most iconic attractions, including At The Top Burj Khalifa, IMG Worlds of Adventure and Aquaventure Waterpark.

To see all My Emirates Pass offers, please visit:emirates.com/my-emirates-pass

Complimentary Access to Cultural Attractions

In addition to over 600 exclusive offers and discounts for retail, leisure, dining, renowned attractions, and luxury spas, passengers this year will also receive complimentary access to the Vision Pavilion and Expo Museum at Expo City for the season.

Dubai Shopping Festival 30th Anniversary

This year sees the acclaimed Dubai Shopping Festival proudly celebrate its 30th anniversary, with a host of A-list performers, exclusive experiences and unforgettable entertainment lined up to mark the occasion.

The festival will run from 6th December 2024 to 12th January 2025 across the city, offering a month packed full of unmissable retail offers.

While there, Emirates customers can use their boarding pass to enjoy exclusive offers at restaurants, spas, pools, family attractions and more.

Take Advantage of Some Winter Sun in Dubai

Whether it’s indulging in world-famous hospitality offerings, unwinding on a sun-soaked beach or immersing yourself in the festive celebrations, Dubai offers a host of iconic experiences and attractions for every traveller.

Customers can browse, create and book their own customised itineraries including flights, hotel stay, visits to key attractions, and other dining and leisure experiences in Dubai and the UAE, through Emirates' Dubai Experience platform, and enjoy even more unique benefits.

Members of the award-winning loyalty program, Emirates Skywards can earn Miles with our worldwide partners like hotels, airlines, car rentals, retail and banking. Members can spend these Miles on reward tickets, upgrades, or even tickets for concerts and sports events. Learn more about Emirates Skywards here: https://www.emirates.com/english/skywards/. While in Dubai, you can earn Miles with our partners across the city like Dubai Mall, Arabian Adventures, Emirates Holidays and more.

Customers can book their holiday to Dubai through Emirates Holidays.

All Emirates Holidays include flexible booking options. Whilst for even more peace of mind, Emirates Holidays’ dedicated 24/7 On Holiday Service team will be there to support holidaymakers for every moment that they’re away. When you book your holiday with Emirates Holidays, you receive bonus Miles on top of the Miles you would receive for your flight.

Emirates offers flights to more than 140 destinations around the world, across six continents and currently operates seven flights per week from the Kotoka International Airport, Accra to Dubai.

For more information, visit emirates.com. Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, Emirates call centre and retail offices, via travel agents or through online travel agents.