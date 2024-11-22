Lordina Mahama campaigns in Kumasi markets, selling NDC’s 2024 manifesto

The wife of the NDC presidential candidate, Mrs Lordina Dramani Mahama, has visited some major markets in the Kumasi metropolis to campaign for the National Democratic Congress and John Mahama ahead of the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

After an electrifying walk-through of sections of the race course market, during which she interacted directly with the traders, Mrs Mahama shared with them key Mahama initiatives that would impact their businesses and lives.

She refuted unfounded claims that the NDC and Mahama will cancel the Free SHS policy, urging the women to reject the lies.

_“Some people are going around telling mothers that my husband will cancel the free SHS policy when he becomes president.

I assure you, as his wife, he has not said that anywhere. In fact, he has great plans to improve the policy to make it better,”_ she emphasised.

She urged them to reject the lies and choose development and improvement in their business and living conditions by voting overwhelmingly for John Mahama and the NDC parliamentary candidates in their areas, adding that it is important for the NDC to secure a majority in parliament.

Reacting to the warm reception from the traders, Mrs Mahama said: _“I am very pleased with the love you have shown me today. This is an unforgettable moment for me and all of us.”_

Continuing her campaign at the Kejetia Market, the former First Lady promoted the NDC’s innovative policies, particularly those focused on women and children.

These included the establishment of a Women’s Development Bank, the National Apprenticeship Programme, and the fee-free policy for first-year university students.

Despite what was a deliberate attempt to sabotage the Kejetia programme by the facility managers who cut power to the facility, the programme proceeded and ended successfully.

Other speakers at the event reiterated the NDC’s commitment to the people of the Ashanti Region over the past decades.

They assured the traders that a future NDC government would initiate phase two of the Kejetia Market project and upgrade the Racecourse Market to provide relief from the scorching sun.

Earlier, Mrs Lordina Mahama met representatives of various markets in Kumasi to discuss their challenges and how the NDC and Mahama’s policies would help improve their circumstances.

The prospect of affordable loans for women and traders was particularly welcomed, as current lending rates severely impact their small businesses.