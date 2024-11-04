New era for internet connectivity in Ghana with 5G launch

The government launched its high-speed internet service 5G, on Friday, November 1, 2024, in Accra, promising to significantly improve mobile connectivity and broaden digital inclusion in the country.

The company fronting this service, NextGen Infraco, stated that it stands ready to assist the country in leveraging 5G, to drive critical sectors of the economy for long-term benefit through innovation and inclusivity.

NextGen Infraco, is a consortium formed by the government of Ghana and seven other partners, including some global tech giants. They are, Ascend Digital, K-NET, Radisys, Nokia, Tech Mahindra, and two telcos, AT Ghana and Telecel Ghana. They are aiming to bridge the digital divide.

The Managing Director of NextGen Infraco, Tenu Awoonor, at the official launch, promised that, while the government seeks to revolutionise the country’s digital landscape, NextGen Infraco will ensure there is financial and economic value for the country’s huge investment in this global transition.

“With 5G we can create a more inclusive society where no one in Ghana is left behind. Whether a farmer in Tamale, a small business owner in Kumasi or a student in Cape Coast, 5G will connect you to the world and open doors to new opportunities.

“At NextGen Infraco, we are deeply proud to play our part in this transformation. We are not just watching, we are investing in the future of Ghana. We believe the 5G is not only a tool for innovation but a catalyst for growth, development and empowerment of every Ghanaian.

“As we stand here today on the bricks of this new digital front, I want to remind us all that this is just the beginning. Together, we will harness the power of 5G to build a stronger and more prosperous Ghana,” he stated.

As the backbone of Ghana’s 5G infrastructure, NGIC’s mission is to empower telecommunications providers with the network capabilities needed to deliver high-speed, reliable 5G services across the nation.

This initiative supports Ghana’s Digital Agenda 2030 and aligns with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, marking a transformative step in Ghana’s journey toward becoming a digitally advanced nation.

With the launch theme, “5G: Accelerating Ghana’s Digital Transformation,” NGIC aims to lay the foundation for unparalleled connectivity, driving innovation and inclusive economic growth.

By providing the infrastructure to support widespread 5G adoption, NGIC is positioned to unlock new opportunities in healthcare, education, commerce, and beyond, paving the way for a digitally empowered Ghana.

Through NGIC’s wholesale infrastructure model, telecommunications providers have the flexibility to expand their service offerings without the need to build their own 5G infrastructure.

This unique model enhances the accessibility and affordability of 5G services, enabling Ghana to bridge the digital divide and ensure that both urban and rural communities benefit from high-speed connectivity.

“Our commitment at NGIC is to provide the highest standard of 5G infrastructure that meets the needs of Ghana’s evolving digital landscape,” said Tenu Awoonor, CEO of NGIC.

“We are dedicated to the long- term success of this platform, ensuring that 5G remains accessible, reliable, and transformative for every Ghanaian. This launch marks a critical step in realising our vision of a connected Ghana where opportunity reaches every corner of the nation.”

NGIC’s phased rollout will begin with major cities such as Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi, followed by additional urban centres by the end of 2024.

Full nationwide coverage, including rural areas, is targeted for completion by 2026. By leveraging NGIC’s infrastructure, telecommunications providers can swiftly deliver 5G services, fostering growth, innovation, and digital inclusivity across Ghana.

In partnership with Nokia, Radisys, and Tech Mahindra, NGIC is delivering a world-class 5G network that meets the highest standards of reliability, security, and performance.

“Nokia is excited to partner with NGIC as it builds the future of connectivity in Ghana,” said Mikko Lavanti, Senior Vice President for MEA Mobile Networks, Nokia. “With our advanced 5G solutions, we are empowering NGIC to provide an infrastructure that drives economic and social development, ensuring that Ghana remains at the forefront of digital transformation in Africa”.

“Working with NGIC, Radisys is excited to bring our open and disaggregated telecom solutions to Ghana’s 5G rollout,” stated Arun Bhikshesvaran, CEO, Radisys. “By integrating open RAN and cloud-native technologies, we’re helping NGIC build a flexible, interoperable network infrastructure that meets both current and future demands. Our scalable, software-centric approach enables NGIC to expand rapidly while maintaining cost-efficiency and service quality. This open architecture empowers NGIC to quickly adapt to new services and innovations, ensuring Ghana’s network remains on the cutting edge as 5G evolves globally.”

“As a trusted digital transformation partner, Tech Mahindra is proud to partner NGIC in building an agile 5G ecosystem that enables smarter, more connected communities,” said Rajiv Vyas, Head of Africa Network Services Sales, Telco and Enterprise, Tech Mahindra. “Leveraging our AI-driven analytics, automation, and IoT capabilities, we’re helping NGIC optimize its 5G infrastructure to drive transformative applications in sectors like telemedicine, logistics, and education. Our commitment to open standards and advanced cybersecurity protocols ensures that Ghana’s 5G network will be resilient and future-proof, aligning with our vision of delivering technology that enhances efficiency and security. This partnership highlights our dedication to sustainable, technology-led growth across Africa.”

Data security and privacy are central to NGIC’s approach, with comprehensive cybersecurity measures in place to protect users as 5G adoption expands.

Through advanced encryption and proactive monitoring, NGIC ensures a secure digital environment where Ghanaians can confidently engage in the digital economy.

This 5G launch by NGIC and its partners marks a new chapter for Ghana, underscoring a shared commitment to technological innovation, economic empowerment, and sustainable development for all Ghanaians.