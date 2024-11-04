Eric Adjei refutes anti-Muslim remarks, points to NPP’s ‘dirty tricks’

Eric Adjei, a communications officer of Ghana’s opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has strongly denied making an anti-Muslim statement attributed to him in a viral Facebook post.

The post, which falsely carried Adjei’s name, suggested he wrote, “It’s better to worship Sammy Gamofi, than to be a Muslim.”

However, Adjei, has vehemently refuted the message, calling it a fabrication designed to mislead.

In a statement to The Herald, Adjei warned the public to be wary of fake news, particularly on social media, which he said could easily mislead readers.

He attributed the false post to operatives allegedly linked to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) inside the Jubilee House, noting the post even misspelt the name of the NDC’s Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi, as “Sammy Gamofi.”

“Be careful of fake news in these last days,” Adjei stated.

“Why do our colleagues on the other side like spreading fake news? Now they want attention from our brothers in the Muslim community, so they have created a fake account in my name to attack Muslims.”

Adjei went on to criticise the political climate, attributing the spread of misinformation to certain individuals in the presidency, who he claimed are funded by taxpayers.

He cautioned the public to stay vigilant in the remaining days before the election, as he believes more false narratives will surface.

“I have family members and friends who are Muslims, so never buy into that cheap propaganda from the unprincipled characters grouped in one political party,” he asserted, emphasizing his respect for the Muslim community and urging Ghanaians to resist any attempts at division.