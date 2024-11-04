Nyaho-Tamakloe denies accusing  Bawumia of ‘weed candy’ use

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has refuted a statement falsely attributed to him, alleging that he accused Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of using “weed candy.”

The fabricated quote circulated over the weekend, claimed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) founding member and former military officer, voiced concerns that Bawumia’s alleged use of “weed candy” was troubling senior members of the NPP.

The purported quote read: “Vice President Dr Bawumia’s drug addiction and consumption of weed candy is a source of worry to many NPP bigwigs who have confided in me.”

However, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe, firmly denied making this statement, clarifying in a message to The Herald that he had been at home all week and had not given any interview on the matter.

“I have never made such a statement,” he emphasized, dismissing the quote as baseless.

This incident is part of a recent trend where prominent Ghanaians, have been falsely attributed with controversial statements, sparking concerns over the spread of misinformation.