Kwabena Agyepong clashes with Ken Agyapong

NPP Presidential aspirant, Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong has fired salvoes at Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, who is also vying for the flagbearer position of the New Patriotic Party.

Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong expressed disgust over some claims made by Kennedy Agyapong wherein the latter claimed to have repaid a $3 million loan contracted by the party in 1992 and has also made other sacrifices for the NPP.

Mr. Agyepong revealed how he has helped the NPP in an interview on NET 2 TV to justify why he deserves to lead the party.

“I paid the loan with interest and it took us eight years, Supper Care Company LTD; my company took eight years to pay back the loan with interest. Three (3) million dollars at that time plus interest in 1992. Even today as we speak, $3 million is a lot of money how much more 31 years ago,” he said.

But Kwabena Agyepong says these claims are all a big lie.

He disclosed to Kwami Sefa Kayi during Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” show Monday morning that the maverick MP never paid any such amount for the NPP.

“Do you know what 3 million dollars in 1992 in this Ghana? What was even the stated capital of the bank that we set up?”, he questioned.

According to him, records available to him prove that nothing of this sort ever happened in the history of the party.

“It is not possible that someone will bring us 3 million dollars in 1992 and we won’t hear…The biggest amount of money that came was 10,000 pounds from the UK branch and 35,000 dollars from USA. We should not distort history…nothing like that happened!”, he exclaimed.

He also debunked claims that Mr. Agyepong was a founding member of the USA branch of the New Patriotic Party and further expressed disappointment in Kennedy Agyapong for also claiming he introduced him (Kennedy Agyepong) to become a General Secretary of the NPP.

” . . during my campaign, I never saw you once. Never accompanied anywhere, you were not a part of my team. So, you can’t go there, outside, and create the impression that you introduced me” to the party, he concluded.

He advised Kennedy Agyapong not to say things he has never done.

“A lot of people have helped the party in diverse ways but don’t say something you haven’t done. It is not true; I’m disputing that.”