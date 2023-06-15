Report shows Liverpool, Fulham, Brentford and Bournemouth have nicest fans in Premier League

Bournemouth and Brentford supporters are the nicest in the Premier League, new data reveals.

Interested to uncover the least abusive fans throughout the season, the experts at SeatPick took to Reddit to carry out a sentiment analysis to create a total score out of 10, by analysing negative posts/ comments, and swear words in each Premier League teams main subreddit.

Highlights from the research:

Bournemouth and Brentford have the most respectful supporters, sharing the same score of 0.71/10 (the lower the score, the more respectful the fans are). Brentford rivals Fulham also have a respectful fan base, closely following behind with a score of 1.66/10. Newcastle United fans are the rudest in the Premier League with a score of 9.52/10. League winners Man City supporters are the 13th most respectful in the Premier League with 6.19/10. Runner-up Arsenal fans are in eleventh place with a score of 4.76/10.

The Premier League teams with the most respectful fans

Rank

Team

Negative swear words

Average swear words per 100 comments/posts

% of negative comments/posts

Abusive fan Score (/10)

=1

Bournemouth

30

21

24.83%

0.71

=1

Brentford

105

21

24.80%

0.71

3

Fulham

137

22

26.13%

1.66

4

Liverpool

1370

31

25.38%

2.14

5

Chelsea

978

25

26.57%

2.38

6

Brighton and Hove Albion

450

31

26.32%

2.85

7

Leicester City

542

31

30.00%

4.28

=8

Crystal Palace

402

31

30.92%

4.52

=8

Aston Villa

973

34

28.26%

4.52

10

Arsenal

1698

32

30.23%

4.76

11

Tottenham Hotspur

1881

32

30.56%

5.47

12

Leeds United

1216

35

29.87%

5.48

13

Manchester City

1123

41

26.78%

6.19

14

Southampton

1215

35

31.33%

6.42

15

Wolverhampton Wanderers

705

37

30.49%

6.66

16

Manchester United

2610

35

31.47%

6.90

17

Everton

1350

36

32.22%

7.85

18

Nottingham Forest

922

40

32.16%

8.33

19

West Ham United

1581

38

32.83%

8.57

20

Newcastle United

1959

44

33.63%

9.52

Please find the full data set attached here.

Bournemouth and Brentford have the nicest supporters in the Premier League.

Both teams scored an overall 0.71 out of 10, after taking into consideration a variety of factors. Bournemouth supporters have used 30 negative swear words throughout the Premier League team’s main subreddit, and an average of 21 swear words per 100 comments. As for Brentford, they have used 105 negative swear words, however only 24.80% of comments and posts are negative. Therefore it is clear that both Bournemouth and Brentford fans are composed when it comes to social media.

In third place, is Brentford rivals Fulham with an abusive fan score of 1.66 out of 10, meaning that Fulham fans have been respectful this season. Both Fulham and Bournemouth were promoted to the Premier League at the end of the 21/22 season, which may have formed solidarity between the fans.

Liverpool fans are the fourth nicest this season, with an abusive score of 2.14 out of 10. Over a quarter of Reddit comments/posts (25.38%) have been negative, compared to rivals Everton, where 32.22% of comments have been negative. Everton may have been the most abusive Merseyside team, due to almost facing relegation, surviving by a narrow 2 points.

Chelsea fans have been the fifth most respectful this season, with an abusive score of 2.38/10. Only 26.57% of comments and posts on Reddit have been negative compared to rivals Tottenham Hotspur with 30.56%. Interestingly, even though Tottenham (finished 8th place) has performed better than Chelsea (finished 12th place) this season, they have still been more abusive in their comments.

Newcastle United have the least respectful fans in the Premier League.

SeatPick can reveal that Newcastle United has the most abusive fans with a score of 9.52 out of 10. Newcastle fans use an average of 42.8 swear words per 100 comments, and 33.63% of comments are negative. Although Newcastle have finished fourth in this year’s campaign, fans were desperate for more, and their anger towards other teams has been made evident on social media.