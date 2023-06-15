Report shows Liverpool, Fulham, Brentford and Bournemouth have nicest fans in Premier League

Bournemouth and Brentford supporters are the nicest in the Premier League, new data reveals.
Interested to uncover the least abusive fans throughout the season, the experts at SeatPick took to Reddit to carry out a sentiment analysis to create a total score out of 10, by analysing negative posts/ comments, and swear words in each Premier League teams main subreddit.
Highlights from the research:
Bournemouth and Brentford have the most respectful supporters, sharing the same score of 0.71/10 (the lower the score, the more respectful the fans are).
Brentford rivals Fulham also have a respectful fan base, closely following behind with a score of 1.66/10.
Newcastle United fans are the rudest in the Premier League with a score of 9.52/10.
League winners Man City supporters are the 13th most respectful in the Premier League with 6.19/10.
Runner-up Arsenal fans are in eleventh place with a score of 4.76/10.
The Premier League teams with the most respectful fans
Rank
Team
Negative swear words
Average swear words per 100 comments/posts
% of negative comments/posts
Abusive fan Score (/10)
=1
Bournemouth
30
21
24.83%
0.71
=1
Brentford
105
21
24.80%
0.71
3
Fulham
137
22
26.13%
1.66
4
Liverpool
1370
31
25.38%
2.14
5
Chelsea
978
25
26.57%
2.38
6
Brighton and Hove Albion
450
31
26.32%
2.85
7
Leicester City
542
31
30.00%
4.28
=8
Crystal Palace
402
31
30.92%
4.52
=8
Aston Villa
973
34
28.26%
4.52
10
Arsenal
1698
32
30.23%
4.76
11
Tottenham Hotspur
1881
32
30.56%
5.47
12
Leeds United
1216
35
29.87%
5.48
13
Manchester City
1123
41
26.78%
6.19
14
Southampton
1215
35
31.33%
6.42
15
Wolverhampton Wanderers
705
37
30.49%
6.66
16
Manchester United
2610
35
31.47%
6.90
17
Everton
1350
36
32.22%
7.85
18
Nottingham Forest
922
40
32.16%
8.33
19
West Ham United
1581
38
32.83%
8.57
20
Newcastle United
1959
44
33.63%
9.52
Please find the full data set attached here.
Bournemouth and Brentford have the nicest supporters in the Premier League.
Both teams scored an overall 0.71 out of 10, after taking into consideration a variety of factors. Bournemouth supporters have used 30 negative swear words throughout the Premier League team’s main subreddit, and an average of 21 swear words per 100 comments. As for Brentford, they have used 105 negative swear words, however only 24.80% of comments and posts are negative. Therefore it is clear that both Bournemouth and Brentford fans are composed when it comes to social media.
In third place, is Brentford rivals Fulham with an abusive fan score of 1.66 out of 10, meaning that Fulham fans have been respectful this season. Both Fulham and Bournemouth were promoted to the Premier League at the end of the 21/22 season, which may have formed solidarity between the fans.
Liverpool fans are the fourth nicest this season, with an abusive score of 2.14 out of 10. Over a quarter of Reddit comments/posts (25.38%) have been negative, compared to rivals Everton, where 32.22% of comments have been negative. Everton may have been the most abusive Merseyside team, due to almost facing relegation, surviving by a narrow 2 points.
Chelsea fans have been the fifth most respectful this season, with an abusive score of 2.38/10. Only 26.57% of comments and posts on Reddit have been negative compared to rivals Tottenham Hotspur with 30.56%. Interestingly, even though Tottenham (finished 8th place) has performed better than Chelsea (finished 12th place) this season, they have still been more abusive in their comments.
Newcastle United have the least respectful fans in the Premier League.
SeatPick can reveal that Newcastle United has the most abusive fans with a score of 9.52 out of 10. Newcastle fans use an average of 42.8 swear words per 100 comments, and 33.63% of comments are negative. Although Newcastle have finished fourth in this year’s campaign, fans were desperate for more, and their anger towards other teams has been made evident on social media.