Tottenham Hotspur revealed as the most hated Premier League team on Twitter

Football is undoubtedly at the heart of Twitter, and in the midst of the summer transfers, fans have been quick to support their teams. However, unfortunately Twitter has also become a network used to display abuse and hate towards teams and players.

Interested to uncover the teams that received the most abuse on Twitter in the 22/23 season, the experts at SeatPick took to Twitter to carry out a sentiment analysis research task, analysing all tweets mentioning each 22/23 Premier League team’s main Twitter account. Then creating a total score out of 10, by analysing swear words and negative tweets towards the team.

Highlights from the research:

Tottenham Hotspur received the most abuse on Twitter throughout the 22/23 season, with a score of 9.5/10.

received the most abuse on Twitter throughout the 22/23 season, with a score of Leeds United places second with a score of 8.6/10 .

places second with a score of . Everton is the third team receiving the most abuse on Twitter, with a score of 8.1/10 .

is the third team receiving the most abuse on Twitter, with a score of . League winners Manchester City received the least amount of abuse on Twitter, with a score of 0.7/10, joint with Brentford.

Premier League teams receiving the most abuse on Twitter

Rank Team Negative swear words Average swear words per 100 comments/posts % of negative comments/posts Twitter abuse score (/10) 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2106 2.2 27% 9.5 2 Leeds United 1987 2 25.3% 8.6 3 Everton 2005 2 23.5% 8 4 Leicester City 943 1.7 23.6% 7.9 5 Southampton 826 1.5 22.6% 6.7 6 West Ham United 1463 1.5 21.9% 6.4 7 Manchester United 1159 1.2 23.8% 6.2 8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 910 1.5 21.4% 6 9 Crystal Palace 548 1.3 21.9% 5.5 10 Chelsea 885 1 25.8% 5.2 =11 Bournemouth 448 1.2 21.5% 4.8 =12 Aston Villa 1339 1.4 20.9% 4.8 =13 Arsenal 909 1 22% 4.3 =14 Liverpool 1000 1 21.3% 3.6 =14 Nottingham Forest 1206 1.3 20.3% 3.6 16 Newcastle United 1157 1.2 20.3% 3.1 17 Brighton and Hove Albion 806 1 20.3% 2.4 18 Fulham 543 1 19.8% 2.2 =19 Brentford 328 0.8 17.9% 0.7 =19 Manchester City 703 0.7 18.2% 0.7

Please find the full data set attached here.

SeatPick can reveal that Tottenham Hotspur is the team that received the most Twitter abuse throughout the 22/23 season, with a score of 9.5/10. The team displayed quite poor form compared to previous seasons, with comments surfacing around the players poor mentality and lack of squad depth, in addition to Antonio Conte’s shock departure from the club. Tottenham Hotspur has an average of 2.21 swear words per 100 comments, and over a quarter (27%) of all comments and posts were negative.

In second place is Leeds United with a score of 8.6/10. Leeds United were relegated last season, with a total of 31 points, which may have been a factor as to why they received so much abuse on Twitter throughout the season. 1 in 4 Twitter comments regarding Leeds United were negative, along with an average of 2 swear words per 100 comments.

In third place is Everton with a Twitter abuse score of 8.1/10. Everton very narrowly missed out on relegation during the 22/23 season with a total of 36 points. With almost a quarter (23.5%) of comments being negative, and over 2000 swear words used throughout the season, it is no surprise that Everton places third in the data. Rivals Liverpool place 14th have an abuse score of 3.6/10, which is 4.5 lower than Everton’s score.

Manchester City and Brentford have received the least amount of abuse on Twitter

Manchester City and Brentford both have a Twitter abuse score of 0.7/10. Brentford has an average of 17.9% of negative comments compared to Manchester City with 18.2%, however City does in fact have fewer swear words per 100 comments (0.7) compared to Brentford’s 0.8.