2023/24 Premier League fixtures: Kompany’s Burnley to face City on opening day

Champions Manchester City will begin their title defence with a trip to promoted Burnley on Friday, August 11.

Having won five times out of six seasons, the Cityzens will kick off with the reunion of their former captain Vincent Kompany who now manages the Clarets at Turf Moor.

Kompany who spent 11 years at Manchester City won four Premier League titles with the club including two under current manager Pep Guardiola.

The 37-year-old has achieved early success in his young coaching career after retirement by finishing as runner-up with Anderlecht in the 2021/22 Belgian Cup and recently leading Burnley to Championship glory which has regained the team’s Premier League status.

In other matches, fellow promoted sides Luton Town will play Brighton and Hove Albion while Sheffield United welcome Crystal Palace.

Chelsea will begin their season in a seemingly more difficult way as they play Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in their first league game under Mauricio Pochettino.

Arsenal will clash with Nottingham Forest at the Emirates while Bournemouth play hosts to West Ham.

At St James’ Park, Newcastle and West Ham will lock horns while Everton and Fulham trade tackles at Goodison Park.

Manchester United and Tottenham will both start the season on the road as they visit Brentford and Wolves respectively.

The 2023/24 Premier League season concludes on Sunday, 19 May 2024 with Manchester City aiming to become the first club to win the competition four successive times.