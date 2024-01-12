EntertainmentMajor 3

Sarkodie, others react as ‘new artiste’ discovered on Twitter tops trends

razak.bawa
1 Min Read

A new talent has taken over Twitter with his new single ‘Akokoa’, and scores of netizens, including celebrities are reacting to it.

Safo Newman, a budding Ghanaian singer, was captured singing his new track in a viral video, with some unique vocals and relatable lyrics.

Parts of the song’s lyrics projected the two-faced life of some modern-day Christians, and netizens have found this relatable and timely.

Not too long after, Sarkodie, after chancing on the young man, shared and endorsed the said track, on his wall, while acknowledging his musical prowess.

The Sarkcess Music boss wrote to Twitter, “All Boxes ticked! Now that’s real talent. I felt you a 1000 percent.”

More Read

Nobody is perfect in this world, stop taking sides with Stonebwoy and Sarkodie over me – Shatta Wale condemns industry bias

Sarkodie discloses conversation he had with Tracy over Yvonne Nelson abortion saga
I’m never sad but I recently cried – Sarkodie
Tottenham Hotspur revealed as the most hated Premier League team on Twitter

Music executive and talent manager Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh also assessed the young artiste.

“At first sight, I saw a talent that could serve a largely unserved market since our oldies began to not release so much music. He has great vocal delivery and his lyrics are relatable.”

Other Twitter influencers with large followings are also retweeting and promoting Safo Newman, the new music sensation.

You Might Also Like

Nobody is perfect in this world, stop taking sides with Stonebwoy and Sarkodie over me – Shatta Wale condemns industry bias

Sarkodie discloses conversation he had with Tracy over Yvonne Nelson abortion saga

I’m never sad but I recently cried – Sarkodie

Tottenham Hotspur revealed as the most hated Premier League team on Twitter

Share this Article
Previous Article Shalimar Abbuisi spokesperson for New Force opens up about her arrest and deportation
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sarkodie, others react as ‘new artiste’ discovered on Twitter tops trends
Entertainment Major 3
Shalimar Abbuisi spokesperson for New Force opens up about her arrest and deportation
Major 1 Politics
I want to be elected as Municipal Chief Executive for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem – Papa Kwesi Nduom
Major 2 Politics
KK Sarpong’s chieftaincy ambition cost Offinsohemaa her stool
General Major 1
Lost your password?