Sarkodie, others react as ‘new artiste’ discovered on Twitter tops trends

A new talent has taken over Twitter with his new single ‘Akokoa’, and scores of netizens, including celebrities are reacting to it.

Safo Newman, a budding Ghanaian singer, was captured singing his new track in a viral video, with some unique vocals and relatable lyrics.

Parts of the song’s lyrics projected the two-faced life of some modern-day Christians, and netizens have found this relatable and timely.

Not too long after, Sarkodie, after chancing on the young man, shared and endorsed the said track, on his wall, while acknowledging his musical prowess.

The Sarkcess Music boss wrote to Twitter, “All Boxes ticked! Now that’s real talent. I felt you a 1000 percent.”

Music executive and talent manager Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh also assessed the young artiste.

“At first sight, I saw a talent that could serve a largely unserved market since our oldies began to not release so much music. He has great vocal delivery and his lyrics are relatable.”

Other Twitter influencers with large followings are also retweeting and promoting Safo Newman, the new music sensation.