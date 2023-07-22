I’m never sad but I recently cried – Sarkodie

Sarkodie has disclosed he has never been sad in life but recently shared tears following the demise of his lawyer, Cynthia Quarcoo.

Speaking on Way Up with Angela Yee as monitored by GhanaWeb, the rapper said he has always appreciated every situation hence, being sad has never been part of him.

“I’m the type of person that can just move forward,” he said. “I just appreciate whatever that’s happening looking at how I turned out to be and that’s what I care about.”

He continued: “My biggest problem which is my blessing is that I always appreciate every situation. My sister sent me a text message asking ‘Have I ever been sad?’ because they never seen me like that before. I only cried recently because of my lawyer but it’s rare to catch me being sad about something.”

Cynthia Quarcoo reportedly died on Wednesday, June 21 at age 52.

Beyond her legal profession, Cynthia Quarcoo made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. Notably, she was the visionary behind Africa 1 Media, a highly regarded talent management and public relations firm that partnered with numerous Ghanaian musicians. Her efforts helped nurture and elevate local talent within the Ghanaian music scene.

When news of her demise was announced, Sarkodie took to his social media page to express how hard it would be for him to get over the misfortune.

“So many memories it’s going to be real hard to get over this. Mama Cee!! At least you should’ve told me you aren’t feeling well but knowing you I know you hate us feeling bad for you. You left exactly how you wanted (strong) a classic Mama C,” the rapper wrote.

“It was unusual I hadn’t heard from you in these few days because knowing my Mama Cee she will be the first person to text me worried then tease me…sent you a WhatsApp asking ‘Mama C na mentee wonka oo’ [I’ve not heard from you] but after several hours seeing two ticks I felt something was wrong then they broke the news to me.”

“We know what you would love for all of us (to be strong ) we will try of us ( to be strong ) we will try Mama C! J. Condolences to the family and friends, especially the children…let’s stay strong.”