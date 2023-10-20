Akoto Ampaw dead at 57

Lawyer Anthony Akoto Ampaw Esq., has been confirmed dead.

According to reports, the veteran Ghanaian lawyer and human rights activist died today, October 20, 2023, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

Reports indicate lawyer Ampaw has not been well since the beginning of 2023.

Akoto Ampaw was the head of the legal team that defended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s win in the 2020 presidential elections at the Supreme Court.

The lawyer was tipped to be named the Special Prosecutor following the president’s assent to the Office of Special Prosecutor Bill.

Known as ‘Che Che’ right from his student days at the University of Ghana, Mr. Ampaw was part of the New Patriotic Party’s legal team in the Election Petition of 2013.

He is a partner of Akufo-Addo’s law firm, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co.

Lawyer Ampaw has an impeccable legacy in the legal fraternity, especially championing human rights campaigns and fair justice.

He is a graduate of the University of Ghana, LL.B., 1973, and the Ghana School of Law, B.L., 1993.