Family of late President Mills demands his autopsy report 11 years after his death

The family of the late former President, Professor John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills, has requested President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to provide them with the late president’s autopsy report.

They expressed concern over the unknown cause of his death and emphasised the importance of obtaining the report for closure and historical record.

The appeal was made by Nana Enyimfua III, representing the family, during a visit to the president in Accra on Saturday.

They hope to receive the report before President Akufo-Addo's term concludes.

Addressing President Akufo-Addo, Nana Enyimfua III said "Our biggest problem as a family is that ever since I was enstooled as queenmother, I have not seen any autopsy report in the family. That is the biggest problem I have with the family because if someone asks me what killed him I won't know if the doctor said he broke his arm or his neck or drunk something."

“So we plead with you and the government that the family needs the autopsy report so that in future when I am no more queen mother posterity will learn from it because no child from the family knows what killed the late former president not to talk about me the queen mother in the family. So I plead with you on behalf of the family, before you leave office let us get the autopsy report.”