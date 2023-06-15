AI ranks most attractive England players

SeatPick’s latest study has ranked the England squad players following on from the team announcement for the upcoming matches against Malta and North Macedonia.

Each England player has been analysed utilising the golden ratio, a mathematical symmetry which influences perceived attractiveness. The results display each player’s percentage match to the golden ratio.

Key findings:

• Kyle Walker is the sexiest England Squad Player with a 88.95% golden ratio match

• Jack Grealish doesn’t make the top 10 sexiest England players, ranking in 13th position

• Harry Kane, Jordan Pickford and Harry Maguire ranked as top 5 sexiest England players according to the golden ratio

The most attractive England squad football player

Rank England Player Golden Ratio % Match

1 Kyle Walker 89.0

2 Harry Kane 84.5

3 Jordan Pickford 83.8

4 John Stones 83.7

5 Harry Maguire 83.5

6 Aaron Ramsdale 83.4

7 Kalvin Phillips 82.3

8 Marc Guéhi 78.6

9 Bukayo Saka 77.3

10 Phill Foden 77.2

11 Marcus Rashford 75.3

12 Kieran Trippier 75.3

13 Jack Grealish 74.8

14 Declan Rice 71.6

15 Trent Alexander-Arnold 71.1

16 Callum Wilson 69.5

17 James Maddison 68.7

18 Jude Bellingham 67.3

19 Tyrone Mings 60.3

20 Lewis Dunk 59.4

21 Sam Johnstone 58.6

22 Eberechi Eze 56.5

23 Luke Shaw 51.8

24 Jordan Henderson 46.9

25 Conor Gallagher 46.7

Kyle Walker ranks as the most attractive player in the England Squad

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker ranks first as the most attractive England squad player for the qualifying games against Malta and North Macedonia, with a 88.95% match to the golden ratio.

England captain Harry Kane comes second with a 84.51% match to the golden ratio and in third England goal keeper Jordan Pickford with a match of 83.77%.

Walker ranks ahead of fellow Manchester City players John Stones who ranks fourth (83.70%), Kalvin Phillips in seventh position (82.34%), Phil Foden who just makes the top 10 (77.16%) and surprisingly the nation’s heartthrob Jack Grealish, who misses out in the top 10 by three positions ranking as the 13th sexiest player in the England squad (74.75% match).

The top 10 sexiest players sees Manchester United’s Harry Maguire with a golden ratio match of 83.50% positioning the England defender as the fifth sexiest player.

Aaron Ramsdale takes 6th position (83.40%) while Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace) takes eighth position with a 78.60% match, just ahead of Arsenal forward Saka in ninth (77.29%).

Conor Gallagher ranks 25/25 players with a mere 46.69% match to the golden ratio.

