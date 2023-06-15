Court sets aside OSP arrest warrant for Charles Bissue

The Human Rights Court 2 in Accra has slapped an interim injunction on the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and its agents or assigns from executing the arrest warrant issued for former Presidential Staffer Charles Cromwell Onuawonto Bissue.

The warrant was issued on Tuesday, June 13 following refusal by lawyers of the former Secretary to the the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) to honour OSP’s invitation.

Charles Bissue, a former Western Region Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), had gone to court to demand documents backing the OSP’s invitation to him over the investigations of corruption and corruption-related activities on illegal mining.

Nonetheless, the OSP issued the arrest warrant.

“If you have an information concerning this person, please contact the Office of the Special Prosecutor,” it said in a notice posted on its website on Tuesday, June 13.

But Justice Nicholas MC Abodakpi of the Human Rights Court 2 following an application by the lawyers of Charles Bissue made an order for interim injunction restraining the OSP from, inter alia, publishing notices purporting that Mr Bissue is wanted.

This is to be in force pending the determination of the substantive matter.

The case was adjourned to Thursday, June 22.