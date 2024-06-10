Ghana’s Judiciary unready for illegal mining fight

-Forestry Commission

The Forestry Commission, has hinted at the country’s ill-preparedness by the judiciary towards the prosecution of illegal mining activities, popularly known as galamsey, especially Chinese nationals, the most deadly and environmentally destructive.

The Deputy Greater Accra Regional Manager of the Forestry Commission, has revealed that Chinese nationals frequently arrested for galamsey, are often discharged by the courts due to a lack of interpreters.

George Agbenowoshi, noted that these cases typically drag on in court and are eventually dismissed because of the language barrier.

Speaking at a mini ceremony organized by Parliament to mark the 2024 Green Ghana Day, Mr Agbenowoshi, lamented the numerous challenges faced by district Forestry offices across the country.

He emphasized the untimely release of funds and the legal difficulties the Commission encounters in prosecuting Chinese nationals.

“We have the challenge of timely release of funds for forestry-related activities including plantation activities in our sector and issues sent to court have been there for years without redress. Issues of mining activities involving Chinese that take an interpreter to translate are often thrown out of court as a result of the lack of an interpreter.”

Mr Agbenowoshi, also bemoaned the inadequate logistics which he indicated is negatively affecting its fight against forest offences including galamsey, illegal farming and a host of other illicit activities.

“Logistics such as pickup vehicles and motorbikes for our field operations and activities at the various districts stations are challenging…and that makes it difficult to fight forest offences in our forest reserves.

“These offenses include illegal mining activities, illegal farming, bushfires, illegal lumbering, illegal logging and chainsaw activities across the country.

The Forestry Commission, attributed its inability to fight illegal mining and other degrading activities to the lack of logistics, such as vehicles and motorbikes, at its district offices.

The commission also bemoaned that the situation has been compounded by the delays in the release of funds for forestry development activities.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, assured in his address to procure a pickup vehicle and two motorbikes for the Forestry Commission to boost its operations.

“I want to promise the Forestry Commission that we will procure a pickup and two motorbikes to help facilitate your activities.”