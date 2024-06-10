Major 1Politics

Mahama promises beach-cleaning jobs

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama, has promised to tackle the plastic waste at the beaches in the country by employing young people who live in all the fishing communities to clean the beaches.

He says, these young ones will be provided incentives to work to keep the beaches clean

He made this pronouncement during an interaction with canoe owners and fisherfolks in Tema on Saturday, June 8.

He assured the fishing communities that, if he is elected to be president again, his administration will restore the fishing business to its glory.

Mr Mahama, accused the Akufo-Addo administration of destroying the fishing business.

He said the chief fisherman handled prices of premix and outboard motors during the tenure of the NDC, but currently it is handled by apparatchiks of the governing party.

“We will restore the glory days of the fishing industry,”

He added “We have to provide vessels for the Navy to be able to patrol our waters.

“We will provide the Navy with ships so that they can patrol and make sure that the exclusive zone where the trawlers are not supposed to come, they don’t come there.

“We are going to employ young people who live in all the fishing communities along the beach and we will pay them to clean the beaches every day so that there will be no plastics on our beaches.”

