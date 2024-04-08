Akufo-Addo sails another partisan ship to Judiciary

…12 High Court Judges, 7 Lawyers sent to Appeals Court

A total of 18 persons, including 12 High Court judges and private legal practitioners, have been appointed to serve as Justices of the Court of Appeal.

Among them are key New Patriotic Party (NPP) activists, including Dr Poku Adusei currently the Director, Legal, of the National Communications Authority (NCA).

Prior to his NCA job, he served as the Deputy Director General of the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) between September 2017 and March 2019.

He has been very combative in defence of anything NPP and its then Presidential candidate when the party was in opposition.

Dr Poku Adusei,never spared any chance to do so on Facebook and other social media platforms ahead of the 2016 generation elections and ran into political banters with the activists of the then-ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

His appointment to the Court of Appeal, could be seen as another reward after his GSA and NCA jobs.

Also part of the nominees is the Director of the Ghana School of Law, Yaw Oppong, another strong supporter of the NPP and the Akufo-Addo government.

He had appeared on several radio platforms in defence of the government ahead of becoming the Director of the Ghana School of Law, following the retirement of Kwasi Prempeh-Eck.

Another interesting name on the list is, Justice Aboagye Tandoh, who is sitting on the Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni and Alhaji Seidu Agongo criminal case, involving the purchase and supply of Lithovit Foliar Fertilizers, which the Akufo-Addo government claims were substandard.

About two years ago, Mr Oppong, was made the Mawerehene of Akyem Abuakwa, one of the sub-chiefs of the Akyem Abuakwa Paramountcy; President Akufo-Addo’s hometown.



Justice Aboagye Tandoh, is the third judge to sit on the Opuni case after Justice Clemence Jackson Honyenuga and Justice Kwasi Anokye Gyimah.

The list of the second highest court of the land also, includes Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, Justice Francis Obiri, and Justice Gyamfi-Danquah, all being justices of the High Court.



This latest development comes a few days after Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, announced plans to resume the operations of Court of Appeal sessions across the regions, especially Western and Central regions.



The full list of recommended persons for the Court of Appeal Bench sighted by Starrfm.com.gh ,are as follows:

His Lordship Justin Dorgu

Her Ladyship Gifty Dekyem J

His Lordship Kofi Akowah J.

His Lordship Gyamfi-Danquah J

Her Ladyship Olivia Obeng Owusu J:

Her Ladyship Cecilia Davis J

His Lordship George Krofa Addae J.

His Lordship Alexander Osei Tutu J.

His Lordship Francis Obiri J.

His Lordship Kwasi Boakye J.

Her Ladyship Lydia Osei-Marfo J

His Lordship Aboagye Tandoh J.

Ms. Mariam Agyeman Gyasi Jawhary

Ms. Yaa Onyameye Gyakobo

Mr. Charles Zwennes

Mr Yaw Oppong

Mr Nathan Parker Yarney

Mr David Boafo

Mr. Francis Koffie

Dr. Poku Adusei