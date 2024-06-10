NAPO begins NPP running mate duties

…Preaches unity, progress, cordiality among ethnic groups ahead of Bawumia’s announcement

Barring any last-minute changes, the Energy Minister is set to be announced as the running mate of the 2024 flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Ahead of that announcement, which the Vice Chairman of the Bawumia Campaign Team, Nana Akomea, said would be next week, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has been seen preparing the grounds by moving from palace to palace, projecting his Asante heritage and reiterating the need for enhanced cordial relations among Ghanaian ethnic groups.

According to Dr Prempeh, this forms the foundation for progress and development in the country.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, made these assertions when he called on Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, at his residence in Accra.

The Energy Minister, had earlier called on the Awoamefia of Anlo land, Torgbui Siri and the Omanhene of Sefwi Wiawso, all in his view at ensuring the consolidation of the ties between the political class and traditional authority.

He has also been meeting Civil Society heads in the quiet. Already he has many media personalities frolicking around him.

Interestingly, people keep asking what Dr Prempeh, brings to the table aside from his Asante lineage and close ties to Manhyia Palace, the seat of Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

In Ga Mantse’s residence in Accra, Dr Prempeh, alluded to the rich tapestry of cultures, traditions, and histories that make up the nation, Ghana.

“Our strength lies in our unity, and our progress is rooted in the cordiality and peaceful coexistence among our diverse ethnic groups,” he said.

The Minister recollected to His Royal Majesty, the extremely affectionate relations that have existed between Asantes and Gas as buttressed, for instance by the archival document of the programme line-up on 25th July 1946 of a durbar in honour of the then Asantehene, my grandfather, Otumfuo Sir Agyeman Prempeh II at the Old Polo Ground, Accra.

“Incidentally, the current Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is also scheduled to visit the Ga Mantse on Sunday, 9th June 2024 in reciprocation of a similar gesture by the Ga Mantse” he added

The Manhyia South lawmaker, continued “The UP tradition, front runner for the present day New Patriotic Party was not the endeavour of a single ethnic group but a collective effort of Ghanaians from various backgrounds and so we are always reminded of the foundational principles of inclusivity and unity”

On his part, Ga Mantse expressed satisfaction seeing the Energy Minister, also recounting the cordial relations that have existed between himself and the Asantehene which also pre-dates the two of them to the time of their forebears.

“I believe that we must guard the peace we have in our country jealously because it is that co-existence that, we can have development. I am always inclined to people who are not divisive and so I am happy to see you” he said.

He continued “On Sunday, I look forward to receiving my brother, Otumfuo and I believe it will be in furtherance of the close bond of affection and the great historical ties”.

The Vice Chairman of the Bawumia Campaign Team, had disclosed that the NPP flagbearer, Dr Bawumia, will present a name to the party’s National Council for consideration as his running mate by the end of June.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, Nana Akomea, stated that Dr Bawumia would announce his preferred running mate before the end of the month.

However, the identity of the chosen candidate remains unknown to the campaign team.

“We told him to take all the time he needed to make all the consultations that he felt he had to do. So, Bawumia has been elected just about six months ago, so it is not that late.

“But I can assure you that in this month of June, he will announce his running mate. He will bring a name to the National Council.

“Before this month ends, you should have an announcement, but as to who will be announced, we don’t know.”

The MP for Manhyia South and Minister of Energy, Dr Opoku Prempeh, and the MP for Bosomtwe and Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, are the frontrunners for the slot, even though other names are receiving the backing of specific blocs.

A female running mate, the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, to bring gender balance to the ticket, and the former Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, have also been touted as the desired candidates to fill the position.

The pool of possible candidates also, includes the Chief Executive of STC, Nana Akomea, and the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng.

Irene Naa Torshie Addo, the Common Fund Administrator and lawyer, former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and a Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West Constituency is also listed.

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, lawyer, and women’s rights activist, representing Ablekuma West Constituency in Accra Greater, is also being mentioned to be considered.