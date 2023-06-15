Entertainment

‘When TV3 poached me, Multimedia increased my pay but I still left’ – MzGee

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

Popular Ghanaian media personality, MzGee, has disclosed how she left her former workplace without hesitation, despite being offered a raise in salary.

She said at the time she was being poached by Media General, her company at that time, took notice of the offer letter and increased her salary in order to retain her.

MzGee said in spite of being offered a raise, she still exited the company and this was because she was in search of something other than money.

She made these statements while responding to claims that she left TV3 to Despite Media because the latter gave a better offer.

“It is not about the money. Let me tell you this. At the time I was leaving Multimedia, they had taken TV3’s offer letter and upped my pay but I still left. So, it’s not all about the money,” she disclosed.

More Read

Ken Ofori-Atta sues Captain Smart asks for ¢10m in damages

Evans Mensah refutes The Herald’s story against him
Angry Oti regional minister attacks Multimedia Group, Daily Guide & Catholic Church …DCE’s over sperm story
General Manager for Joy Brands, Elvis Kwashie passes on

MzGee added that one of the reasons she took up the UTV job was because she was poised on challenging herself.

She said being the host of a Twi speaking program (United Showbiz), in spite of not being fluent in the language has propelled her to the greatest challenge ever.

“This is the biggest challenge yet. I haven’t done mass market before. There was no reason for me to listen and pay attention to Twi that much so I saw this as a huge challenge. I love challenges so well,” she added.

You Might Also Like

Ken Ofori-Atta sues Captain Smart asks for ¢10m in damages

Evans Mensah refutes The Herald’s story against him

Angry Oti regional minister attacks Multimedia Group, Daily Guide & Catholic Church …DCE’s over sperm story

General Manager for Joy Brands, Elvis Kwashie passes on

Share this Article
Previous Article Court sets aside OSP arrest warrant for Charles Bissue
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘When TV3 poached me, Multimedia increased my pay but I still left’ – MzGee
Entertainment
Court sets aside OSP arrest warrant for Charles Bissue
General Major 1
Kwabena Agyepong clashes with Ken Agyapong
Major 3 Major Politics
Report shows Liverpool, Fulham, Brentford and Bournemouth have nicest fans in Premier League
Major 2 Sports
Lost your password?