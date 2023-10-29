GeneralMajor 2

GJA Awards: Erastus Asare Donkor crowned P.A.V Ansah 2022 Journalist of the Year

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The Multimedia Group’s Erastus Asare Donkor has been crowned the P.A.V Ansah Journalist of the Year at the 27th Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards.

Mr Donkor, who is a journalist with JoyFM, JoyNews and Luv FM, all subsidiaries of The Multimedia Group, was crowned at the event which took place on Sunday at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The award was presented to him by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.

On the night, Eratus Asare Donkor also received the Best Reporter on Illegal Mining. The award was for his exceptional reports and documentaries on galamsey and its effects on the country’s human and natural resources.

Speaking at the event, Mr Donkor thanked his colleagues “who sacrifice their lives every day with me” and the team at The Multimedia Group for the support. 

“I stand before you today deeply honoured and proudly humble to receive this national award for investigative journalism. It is a recognition not just of my work but a testament to the power of responsible journalism in our society. For too long we have witnessed the devastating effects of irresponsible mining in Ghana, a nation rich in natural resources and even richer in potential.”

“Our investigation driven by a commitment to truth and justice has uncovered the harsh reality of illegal mining…The legacy of irresponsible mining, is not environmental degradation, it is a tale of shattered dreams, lost livelihoods and lives forever scarred. We as journalists bear a profound responsibility to be the voice of the voiceless, and shine lights on shadows that threaten our nation’s future,” Mr Donkor said.

Lost your password?