Ken Ofori-Atta, others hide behind VRA

…To donate GH¢2m to Akosombo Dam spillage victims

The Ministry of Finance, has donated GH¢2 million to assist those affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage, saying the assistance was being done through the Volta River Authority (VRA) as though the Central government has no programme for the victims for now.

Strangely, the ‘donation’ was presented during a visit by the Minister of Finance, personally, to the affected areas within the North Tongu District on Friday, October 27, saying it was through the VRA, although the authority is under the Ministry of Energy.

Staff of the Finance Ministry, also donated an amount of GH¢50,000, towards the same course.

Mr Ofori-Atta, also announced that long-term relief measures for the victims will be taken into consideration in the 2024 budget.

In presenting the donation, Ken Ofori-Atta, said, “Let us be encouraged. Ministry of Finance as a family is concerned about what has happened to our brothers and sisters. Working with the VRA, we have brought something enough- GHS2 million to be able to support the relief effort that is going on and to thank Ghanaians for the spontaneous response.”

“I think we are also in the budget season and therefore it will not just be numbers that we are working on, but true feelings in the field and therefore the need to look at these social interventions in a real way. We will certainly give this an expression immediately and

also in the budget,” Mr Ofori-Atta stated.

“Clearly we are also prepared in terms of safe havens that had been put in place. So we are looking forward to supporting immediately as people have done and also looking long term to make sure that alternatives are provided.”

“The issue of returning to homes is not a simple decision because of the issues of health. And so we need to put something into place to have access to capital to ensure that people can construct much faster than otherwise.”

Divine Osborne Fenu, the District Chief Executive, expressed gratitude for this gesture.

Seji Saji Amedonu, Deputy Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), reported that water levels have started receding, and it is estimated to take about a week for the water to subside at the current rate fully.

Mr Amedonu, emphasized the need for caution, stating, “Even when the water completely recedes, there will still be work to be done before people can return to their buildings due to the high level of water contamination.”