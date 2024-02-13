Akufo-Addo shares Valentine’s Day ministerial reshuffle soon

President Nana Akufo-Addo, is set to announce a significant ministerial reshuffle this evening, barring any unforeseen changes.

The move, anticipated by Party insiders, includes the replacement of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta with Mohammed Amin Anta, the current Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.

Expressing confidence in the impending changes, insiders view this reshuffle as an opportunity to breathe new life into the government, which has experienced a decline in popularity and relevance in recent months.

Many ministers, some serving in their eighth year in a particular ministry and become tardy and inefficient, are expected to be affected.

But there are clear indication that, the reshuffle may extend to heads of departments and agencies, with ties to the last months parliamentary primaries of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Notably, winners and losers from the NPP Primaries, will be impacted differently.

Those who emerged victorious, will redirect their focus to parliamentary campaigns and win the seat, while individuals who had expressed interest in leaving their positions by taking part in the contest but suffered defeat, will be pushed out to create opportunities for others to join.

This is to inject a new zeal into the Akufo-Addo administration and help mitigate popularity hemorrhage which has left it massively bleeding.

Additionally, the fate of the 28 ministers and deputy ministers who lost their seats at the NPP parliamentary primaries, remains uncertain. But many of them are likely heading out also.

The Herald confirmed the reshuffle over the weekend, sparking speculation about the extent of the impending changes.

Of particular interest is the future role of the Finance Minister, who has faced growing unpopularity, even within his own circles.

Referred to by some as “Husband and Wife” with the President, who can’t divorce, NPP insiders have repeatedly questioned the Minister’s continued stay, despite the collapse of the Ghanaian economy which got the country rushing to the IMF for a bailout.

Insiders at the Presidency, have confirmed the potential shake-up, maintaining confidentiality about specific individuals to be affected.

President Akufo-Addo, has previously made minor adjustments to deputy ministers to address negative publicity, prompting questions about the depth of the upcoming changes.

As anticipation builds, the nation awaits the official announcement to gain clarity on the extent and impact of President Akufo-Addo’s Valentine’s eve ministerial reshuffle.