Ken Agyapong threatens Afenyo-Markin, KT Hammond, other NPP MPs

…Admits paying delegates

The campaign team of a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong, has threatened to ensure that all Members of Parliament (MPs) who supported Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the presidential primaries, lose their seats if their candidate emerged victorious at the November 4 polls.

The campaign team added that this is the only way to guarantee that they will have people they can work with to implement their change agenda.

The chairman of the Kennedy Agyapong Campaign team, Kwame Owusu, wondered why good friends of Mr Agyapong, such as the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin and the Minister of Trade and Industry, KT Hammond, have failed to publicly endorse his candidacy.

“Honourable K.T Hammond is the best friend of Kennedy Agyapong, Minister of Trade, he has not been able to endorse him. Afenyo-Markin, is the best friend of Kennedy Agyapong, he has not been able to endorse him,” Owusu said in an interview with Citi News.

“It is because they are psychologically intimidated and we knew because of that and to protect their jobs they are going to go to the other side. When we get the chance to win, most of these MPs, will be cleaned up. We will campaign against them,” he stated.

Mr Owusu, has also admitted that his campaign team has resorted to offering financial incentives to some delegates ahead of the upcoming November 4 presidential primaries.

Mr Owusu, explained that their decision to induce delegates was in response to the exorbitant sums of money being disbursed to delegates by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s camp

“He has given some inducements which are far too high and people look at it and they are very dissatisfied as to things that we have not been able to pay, such as NABCO. Recently we were even owing soo much money as regards to school feeding and the rest…so when people see the amount of money that is moving that they claim they don’t have, people become suspicious,” Mr Owuso said.

Asked directly if Mr Agyapong is also inducing candidates, Mr Owusu responded “Oh yes, Oh yes, we are only saying that if we are inducing, we should do it in such a way that people don’t see it as buying them. That they are being encouraged to do that.”

He added, “But I am saying that this is the game, NDC, NPP, given the method by which our candidates are selected it has given rise to these kinds of things.”

Mr Owusu, also voiced his concerns regarding Dr Bawumia’s suitability for the role of leading Ghana, citing his uninspiring performance in the last six years.

He alleged that many Members of Parliament and prominent party figures support Dr Bawumia’s candidacy out of fear of the potential changes Mr Agyapong might introduce to the party if chosen as the flagbearer.

Meanwhile, with nine days to go for the primaries, a recent survey conducted by Global Info Analytics has revealed that the Vice President is the front-runner in the presidential race, but the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has shown significant gains in support.

An outright winner needs to garner more than 50 per cent of votes.

The survey, conducted with 4,311 NPP delegates from all 275 constituencies between October 2nd and 11th, shows Dr. Bawumia leading with 43.5% support. In a surprising twist, the outspoken MP has managed to rally substantial support, securing 23.5% of delegates’ backing in the last few months.

While, Dr Bawumia remains the candidate to beat, the rising popularity of Kennedy Agyapong, suggests that the race may be more closely contested than initially anticipated.

The survey also revealed that 18.3percent of delegates remain undecided, indicating that the final outcome may hinge on a fierce campaign effort.

In Bawumia’s stronghold in the northern region, he dominates with over 70percent. Nevertheless, in Central, Western, and Volta regions, Ken is giving Dr Bawumia a run for his money, with both candidates running neck and neck.

The contest in critical swing regions such as Greater Accra, will play a pivotal role in determining the ultimate victor.

Bawumia currently leads with 37percent support in Accra, compared to Agyapong’s 13percent. However, with 31percent of delegates still undecided, the race in Greater Accra remains wide open.

In the first round of the NPP’s primaries, known as the Super Delegates Conference, Dr Bawumia, took a commanding lead with 629 votes, representing a formidable 68.15percent of the votes. Kennedy Agyapong, followed closely with 132 votes, constituting 14.30percent.

As we approach the November primaries, a major test awaits both Bawumia and Agyapong.

They must secure the support of over 200,000 delegates from across the country to become the NPP’s flagbearer.

The winner of the primaries, will then face off against the opposition National Democratic Congress’s John Dramani Mahama in the December 2024 general election.

With about nine days to the November 4 primaries, both frontrunners are set to embark on a final quest to rally votes, aiming to sway undecided delegates and fortify their support bases. Party members are now anticipating an electrifying and highly competitive showdown between these two prominent figures.

Whichever candidate prevails will face the daunting challenge of leading the NPP to victory in the 2024 elections, as they contend with a resurgent National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The political landscape in Ghana, is sure to be enlivened by the upcoming NPP primaries and the ensuing race towards the 2024 general elections.

Key Highlights from the Poll:

In the NPP presidential primaries, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia leads with 43.5% support among delegates, followed by Kennedy Agyapong at 23.5%. This indicates that Bawumia is the front-runner, but Agyapong has garnered significant support as well.

A substantial 18.3% of delegates are still undecided, signifying that the race is not entirely settled. The potential for intensive campaigning to sway these undecided delegates remains significant.