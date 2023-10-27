“Chairman Wontumi’s” US$45 million COCOBOD road contract revealed

…Execution remains doubtful

A document has emerged revealing how the Ghana Cocoa Board, made the payment of a whopping Forty-Five Million, One Hundred and Ninety-Nine Thousand, Five Hundred and Twenty-Six Dollar, Ninety Cent (US$45,199, 526.96) to a company called Hallmark Civil Engineering Limited.

The money, was dished out for the construction of the Dadieso-Akontombra Road in the Western North Region within Twenty-Four (24) calendar months, but there are reports that the company did not construct the road.

Hallmark Civil Engineering Limited, has been traced to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias “Chairman Wontumi”.

He is on record as one of the Directors of the company, together with one Doris Quainoo, whiles a certain Constance Wiafe, plays the role of a Secretary.

Hallmark Civil Engineering Limited, according to other documents obtained from the Registrar General’s Department, was incorporated on February 19, 2018, to do building construction, road construction, amongst others.

It is not clear, if the company, after the registration, had done any serious work to warrant such a colossal job from the Ghana Cocoa Board.

It was registered as a private company limited by shares. It has CS040052018, as its registration number.

The contract documents, as well as details of the company, have found their way onto social media platform; Twitter on a page called Ghana Crimes, with an allegation that, COCOBOD awarded the “US$45 million contract to NPP Chairman Wontumi, prior to the 2020 election; however, he never executed or completed the road construction”.

It said, the “leaked documents have unveiled that the Ghana Cocoa Board, has granted a substantial road construction contract valued at over $45 million to Hallmark Civil Engineering for a 26.3-kilometer road project.

“In a formal notice issued by the Ghana Cocoa Board to Hallmark Civil Engineering, the contract encompasses the rehabilitation, enhancement, and reconstruction of the Dadieso – Akontombra Road and the Awaso – Asawinso (Bibiani Junction).

“Reliable records from the Registrar General’s department, confirm that the company awarded this contract is linked to the prominent NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, commonly known as Chairman Wontumi.

“The company, registered under number CSO40052018, was established on February 19, 2018, during the tenure of the Akufo Addo government. The company’s board of directors comprise;s Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) and Doris Quainoo.

There was, however, a pushback from someone by name Honour Kwaku, who questioned “was there a breach?

He argued that “to issue a contract and payment of the contract are separate stuff. They clearly stated terms of conditions. Was there a breach for annulment of the contract? Was any payment made? Was there a breach, (whose end?)….adding “the information given is not complete…..