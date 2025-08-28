Ken Agyapong hits campaign trail with nationwide Unity Tour

Businessman and politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has announced a bold nationwide “Unity Tour,” pledging to visit all 276 constituencies across Ghana.

Set to begin on 5 September 2025, the tour is widely seen as the launchpad for his second shot at the NPP flagbearership.

Announcing the tour on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Agyapong said the move is aimed at promoting truth, fairness and unity within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as it prepares for the 2028 elections.

“This is not just politics. It’s about truth, fairness and bringing us together as one people. These are not slogans, they are the values I live by and the same values that will rebuild our party and give Ghana the future we deserve,” he said.

The former flagbearer aspirant, known for his outspoken views, declared that unity is the only path to victory in 2028.

“When we stand united and I become flagbearer, 2028 is not just possible, it is guaranteed. Together, we will make it happen,” he wrote.

Agyapong’s move signals he is unwilling to sit quietly as the party prepares for 2028. His tour, cutting across every constituency from north to south, will test both his popularity on the ground and his ability to rally the fractured base of the party.