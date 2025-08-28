GoldBod suspends Evanex Gold Enterprise over illegal pricing

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has suspended the operating licence of Evanex Gold Enterprise, a Tier 2 licensed gold buyer, after investigations revealed the company engaged in illegal pricing of gold.

The suspension, announced in a Compliance Notice dated 28 August 2025 and signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Samuel Gyamfi, takes immediate effect.

According to the statement, the decision follows “an adverse investigative finding of illegal gold pricing made against the company by the GoldBod, contrary to the terms and conditions of the license of the company.”

GoldBod further directed all licensed traders, miners and the general public to cut ties with Evanex Gold Enterprise.

“Notice is hereby given to all licensed traders, miners and the general public to desist from trading and/or engaging in any form of gold transaction with Evanex Gold Enterprise forthwith,” the statement read.

The Authority said the suspension is part of its mandate to uphold integrity in the gold trading sector.

“GoldBod remains committed to enforcing the laws and regulations that govern the gold trading sector in the spirit of accountability and transparency,” the statement added.

The action signals GoldBod’s determination to sanitise Ghana’s gold industry at a time when illegal pricing, smuggling and non-compliance with licensing conditions continue to challenge the sector.

