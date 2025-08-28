EntertainmentMajor 3

Toke Makinwa welcomes baby girl, Yakira Eliana

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa has welcomed her first child, a baby girl, whom she has named Yakira Eliana Olakitan Iyanuoluwa Ikeoluwa Adunola.

The television and radio host shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, describing her daughter as her “miracle” and “answered prayer”.

“I’m a mommy… This is the happiest I’ve ever been. My precious daughter, the love I never knew existed. Yakira Eliana, Olakitan, Iyanuoluwa, Ikeoluwa, Adunola — my purpose, my reason, my evidence. Meet my miracle,” she wrote.

The name Yakira is of Hebrew origin, meaning “precious” or “beloved”, while Eliana translates as “God has answered”. Her Yoruba names — Olakitan, Iyanuoluwa, Ikeoluwa, Adunola are expressions of blessings, divine wonders, joy and grace.

By combining Hebrew and Yoruba traditions, Toke Makinwa emphasised both her faith and cultural identity, calling her daughter’s birth the “greatest testimony” of her life.

News of the baby’s arrival has been widely celebrated, with fans and fellow celebrities posting congratulatory messages across social media.

Makinwa, 39, had shared moments from her pregnancy in recent weeks, including a baby shower attended by close friends who showered her with luxury gifts.

The broadcaster and entrepreneur, known for her outspoken personality and resilience, has in the past spoken openly about her longing for motherhood.

With the birth of Yakira Eliana, she said she is stepping into a new season of joy. “My miracle is here. God has answered me,” she added.

