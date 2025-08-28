Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra engaged to rapper French Montana

Dubai princess Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of the ruler of Dubai, has become engaged to Moroccan American rapper French Montana, a year after her widely publicised divorce.

The announcement was confirmed by French Montana’s representative on Wednesday, 27 August.

The engagement is reported to have taken place in June during Paris Fashion Week, shortly after Montana appeared on the runway for the 3. Paradis Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

Sheikha Mahra and Montana have been spotted together in Dubai, Morocco and Paris in recent months. Their public appearances included leaving a “love lock” on the Pont des Arts bridge in Paris, fuelling speculation about their relationship before the official announcement.

The princess came to international attention in July 2024 when she ended her marriage to Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed. In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “I divorce you; I divorce you, and I divorce you.” The couple have a daughter together.

Both families are understood to support the engagement, which has drawn wide interest because of the couple’s contrasting backgrounds, combining royalty with global celebrity.

French Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, was born in Morocco and emigrated to the United States at the age of 13. He rose to prominence in the rap industry with hits including Unforgettable.

Sheikha Mahra is active in philanthropy and business, including launching her own perfume brand, and is recognised as a prominent public figure in Dubai.

Their engagement has been described as a meeting of two worlds, bringing together royal tradition and popular culture, and has attracted attention from Dubai to New York.