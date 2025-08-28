GeneralMajor 2

GTA dismisses claims of altering signage inscriptions at Nkrumah Memorial Park

3 Min Read
3 Min Read
Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA)/Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has issued a firm and unequivocal rebuttal against a false social media claim alleging the Authority had tampered with culturally significant inscriptions at the newly refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

The controversy began when a post on the Instagram claimed that the GTA had ordered the replacement of the traditional Ghanaian greetings “Woezor” (in the Ewe language) and “Akwaba” (in the Akan language) with the word “Oobake” on the park’s signage.

In an official rejoinder signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Maame Efua Houadjeto, the GTA categorically denied any involvement in such an act. The statement clarified that the Authority “at no point” ordered or approved the replacement of these culturally vital terms, which stand as proud symbols of the nation’s diverse heritage.

“These inscriptions remain preserved and respected as part of Ghana’s diverse cultural heritage,” the statement read. It further emphasized the procedural impossibility of such an action, noting that the GTA could not unilaterally change any signage at the national monument without consultation and approval from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the relevant agency.

The GTA explicitly stated, “We do not know anything about it and we did not order or approve the change of the inscriptions on the signage,” urging the public to disregard the misinformation entirely.

More Read

Ghana Gold Pendant featuring John Mahama officially hits market

New Governing Board inaugurated for Ghana Tourism Authority
GTA CEO pays respect to Daddy Lumba, promises lasting legacy for the highlife icon
“We must emancipate ourselves from mental slavery,” Tourism Minister calls for reparative justice at PANAFEST 2025

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, a major tourist attraction and a site of profound historical importance, recently underwent a significant government-led refurbishment. It serves as the final resting place of Ghana’s first President and a key figure in the Pan-African movement, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. The park is widely regarded as a symbol of national pride and unity.

This swift response from the GTA highlights the importance of safeguarding both national heritage and factual information in the digital age. By promptly addressing the false claims, the Authority aims to prevent the spread of misinformation that could undermine public trust and tarnish the image of a key national asset.

The rejoinder concludes with a call to the general public and all stakeholders to continue their support for the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, reinforcing its status as a cherished landmark for Ghanaians and visitors alike.

You Might Also Like

Ghana Gold Pendant featuring John Mahama officially hits market

New Governing Board inaugurated for Ghana Tourism Authority

GTA CEO pays respect to Daddy Lumba, promises lasting legacy for the highlife icon

“We must emancipate ourselves from mental slavery,” Tourism Minister calls for reparative justice at PANAFEST 2025

Share this Article
Previous Article Bawumia/NPP/Bryan Acheampong I am the most prepared to lead NPP and Ghana into 2028 – Bawumia
Next Article Sheikha Mahra/French Montana Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra engaged to rapper French Montana
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong/Unity Tour/NPP
Ken Agyapong hits campaign trail with nationwide Unity Tour
Major 1 Major Politics
Evanex Gold Enterprise/GoldBod/Sammy Gyamfi
GoldBod suspends Evanex Gold Enterprise over illegal pricing
General Major 2
Toke Makinwa/Yakira Eliana
Toke Makinwa welcomes baby girl, Yakira Eliana
Entertainment Major 3
Sheikha Mahra/French Montana
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra engaged to rapper French Montana
Entertainment Major 3
Lost your password?