GTA dismisses claims of altering signage inscriptions at Nkrumah Memorial Park

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has issued a firm and unequivocal rebuttal against a false social media claim alleging the Authority had tampered with culturally significant inscriptions at the newly refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park.

The controversy began when a post on the Instagram claimed that the GTA had ordered the replacement of the traditional Ghanaian greetings “Woezor” (in the Ewe language) and “Akwaba” (in the Akan language) with the word “Oobake” on the park’s signage.

In an official rejoinder signed by its Chief Executive Officer, Maame Efua Houadjeto, the GTA categorically denied any involvement in such an act. The statement clarified that the Authority “at no point” ordered or approved the replacement of these culturally vital terms, which stand as proud symbols of the nation’s diverse heritage.

“These inscriptions remain preserved and respected as part of Ghana’s diverse cultural heritage,” the statement read. It further emphasized the procedural impossibility of such an action, noting that the GTA could not unilaterally change any signage at the national monument without consultation and approval from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the relevant agency.

The GTA explicitly stated, “We do not know anything about it and we did not order or approve the change of the inscriptions on the signage,” urging the public to disregard the misinformation entirely.

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, a major tourist attraction and a site of profound historical importance, recently underwent a significant government-led refurbishment. It serves as the final resting place of Ghana’s first President and a key figure in the Pan-African movement, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. The park is widely regarded as a symbol of national pride and unity.

This swift response from the GTA highlights the importance of safeguarding both national heritage and factual information in the digital age. By promptly addressing the false claims, the Authority aims to prevent the spread of misinformation that could undermine public trust and tarnish the image of a key national asset.

The rejoinder concludes with a call to the general public and all stakeholders to continue their support for the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, reinforcing its status as a cherished landmark for Ghanaians and visitors alike.