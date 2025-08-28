I am the most prepared to lead NPP and Ghana into 2028 – Bawumia

Former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has launched his second bid to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2028 elections, declaring that he is the “most prepared candidate” to wrest power back from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2029.

Speaking before party delegates and supporters, Bawumia said his candidacy was not about personal ambition but about safeguarding the party’s tradition and offering Ghana competent, innovative leadership.

“This election is not only for flagbearer of our party but an election for the soul of this party,” he said. “I owe this party a duty to put forward the most prepared candidate for the 2028 election and the most prepared person to be President in January 2029.”

Bawumia highlighted his 16 years of political service, including eight years as Vice President, during which he spearheaded reforms such as the Ghana Card, Mobile Money Interoperability, Agenda 111, Gold-for-Oil, digital property addressing, paperless ports, universal QR code payments, drones for medical delivery, and no-guarantor student loans.

“These initiatives have transformed millions of lives,” he said. “That is why people say I have been the most effective Vice President in Ghana’s history. If given the mandate, I will be one of the most effective Presidents Ghana has ever had.”

Reflecting on the NPP’s loss in 2024, Bawumia admitted that economic hardship cost the party despite introducing many good programmes. He argued that the NDC’s promises were deceptive and are already collapsing, citing unfulfilled pledges such as paying cocoa farmers GHC6,000, a state of emergency on galamsey, and the 24-hour economy.

“It is evident the NDC does not intend to fulfil many of the lofty promises they made to Ghanaians. The NPP must be strong and united to hold them accountable, and I will lead that charge.”

In a direct appeal to party members, Bawumia called for unity and an end to internal attacks, cautioning that divisions only serve the NDC’s interests. “Stop the internal attacks now. Stop the religious and tribal attacks now. Our true opponent is not within. Our true opponent is out there,” he said.

Bawumia outlined his vision for Ghana if elected President. He pledged to introduce a flat tax system for individuals, corporate entities and imports, reduce the cost of living, restore jobs and reward the sacrifices of NPP grassroots, adopt a constituency-based development and budgeting framework, expand access to credit, energise domestic production, and dedicate 3% of GDP expenditure currently undertaken by the public sector to private sector procurement to stimulate job creation.

He also promised a modern digitalised economy that offers equal opportunities to women, the youth, the physically challenged and the grassroots, not just the rich.

He reminded delegates of his sacrifices for the NPP, including resigning from prestigious jobs, testifying in the 2013 election petition, and conceding defeat in 2024 to preserve national peace. “I have faced all the attacks and still remain standing. Victory is the logical next step that awaits me,” he said.

Bawumia concluded with a rallying call to delegates: “Let’s win! Let’s win together! Let’s win with Bawumia!”