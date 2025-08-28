BusinessMajor 2

“Switch off DStv and GOtv”: CPA declares war on price hikes

2 Min Read
The Consumer Protection Agency (CPA) has called on Ghanaians to hit MultiChoice where it hurts most — their pockets — by switching off their DStv and GOtv subscriptions in protest against recent price hikes.

In a fiery message, CPA’s chief executive officer, Kofi Kapito, said enough is enough, stressing that the only way to compel MultiChoice to reverse its decision is for consumers to exercise their collective power.

“I think just by showing our displeasure, by switching our subscriptions off, we can let them know that if they don’t reduce it, we’ll keep disconnecting,” Kapito said. “It will not become government interference, it will not become some multinational feeling that the government of Ghana is against them, but we the consumers who subscribe to their business are telling them that enough is enough.”

MultiChoice, owners of DStv and GOtv, recently announced another round of increases in subscription fees, sparking outrage among households already grappling with the rising cost of living. Many subscribers say the service has become unaffordable, yet the company has not improved content offerings or customer support.

Kapito argued that consumer boycotts have proven effective in other countries, including Nigeria and the United States, and urged Ghanaians to take action instead of waiting on government to intervene.

“Just like in any business, if you are selling and I keep telling you your product is too expensive and you don’t listen, if I stop buying, your business will eventually suffer,” he said. “These are the powers consumers have to use to let a business understand that we are not happy.”

The CPA’s call comes at a time when frustration is mounting over the dominance of MultiChoice in Ghana’s pay-TV market. Critics argue that without serious pushback, the company will continue to dictate prices unchecked.

For Kapito, the answer is simple: “Turn it off. Disconnect. That is the only language MultiChoice will understand.”

