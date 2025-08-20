Ghana Gold Pendant featuring John Mahama officially hits market

The Ghana Gold Pendant, a luxury accessory crafted in pure Ghanaian gold and steeped in national symbolism, has officially moved from unveiling to market sales, following a special media and sales soirée held yesterday at the East Legon offices of Mentrax Oro Jewellery.

The exclusive gathering brought together media houses, sales agents, partners, and prospective buyers in what has been described as a strategic ignition point for the pendant’s journey into the public domain. Attendees were taken through an exhibition tour, educated on the pendant’s craftsmanship, and equipped with tools to market the product both locally and abroad.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Maame Efua Houadjeto, was guest of honour and became the first recipient of the Ghana Gold Pendant, which is valued at GH¢150,000. The pendant features the face of President John Dramani Mahama on the front and the iconic Independence Arch at the back, blending political history and national identity into a single piece of artistry.

Receiving the symbolic gift from Mentrax Oro’s Sales Manager, Mr. Peridot Walterson, and PRO Andre Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah, Madam Houadjeto described the initiative as “a step that should have been taken long ago by Ghanaians.” She praised the company for turning Ghana’s cultural essence into a tangible luxury piece while noting that the GTA would formally engage the company regarding the use of tourism imagery embedded in the pendant.

“This is a beautiful initiative that puts Ghana at the centre of global luxury conversations. The Ghana Tourism Authority is grateful to be part of this soirée,” she said.

A National Symbol Beyond Jewellery

The Ghana Gold Pendant is not merely an ornament; it is a national treasure encapsulating Ghana’s story. Handcrafted by local artisans, it represents the fusion of Ghana’s rich mineral resources with cultural heritage, making it a keepsake worthy of being passed down through generations.

Symbolically, the piece reflects Ghana’s resilience, history, and identity—transforming gold from a natural resource into a cultural emblem. For the local market, it represents pride in ownership; for the diaspora, it provides a wearable connection to home and heritage.

Industry watchers argue that such an initiative is timely, as it positions Ghana not only as a resource-rich country but also as a hub for creativity, luxury, and heritage branding. In the global luxury market, where cultural storytelling is central to value, the Ghana Gold Pendant stands out as an authentic statement of African artistry.

Why Every Ghanaian Should Own One

Beyond its financial value, the pendant is a statement of identity and unity. To wear it is to celebrate Ghana’s independence, honour its leadership, and affirm its cultural journey. For families, it becomes a generational heirloom; for professionals, a conversation starter; and for the diaspora, a reminder of roots and belonging.

By acquiring the Ghana Gold Pendant, Ghanaians at home and abroad are not just buying jewellery—they are investing in a piece of history, supporting local artisanship, and promoting Ghana’s image to the world.

With sales now officially open, the Ghana Gold Pendant marks the beginning of what could become one of the nation’s most significant lifestyle exports: a symbol of heritage cast in gold.