Greater Accra minister threatens to recommend dismissal of non-performing MMDCEs over sanitation failures

By Patrick Biddah

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo (MP), has issued a strong warning to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) across the Region, threatening to recommend their dismissal if they continue to perform poorly, particularly in the area of sanitation.

Speaking at the “Meet the Press” encounter held at the Ministry on August 28, 2025, Ms Ocloo did not mince words as she expressed deep disappointment with what she described as a worrying trend of inefficiency and complacency among many of the Region’s local government leaders.

“At this stage, excuses are nothing but an embarrassment to the people we serve,” she said.

“Leadership is not about sitting in offices and enjoying the perks of your position. It is about delivering results and right now, many of you are simply sleeping on the job”, she poured out.

The Minister , who went all out , also noted that despite the availability of resources such as the sanitation component of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), several Assemblies had failed to recruit sanitation personnel, de-silt drains or carry out routine cleaning of communities.

“The sanitation situation in this Region is unacceptable,” she declared.

“The stench, the filth, the choked drains are a direct reflection of your failure to lead”, she boldly said .

Ms Ocloo who is also the Member of Parliament for Shai-Osudoku also told the MMDCEs of a more stricter monitoring on their sanitation performance and warned that she would not hesitate to recommend the removal of underperforming officials to the Ministry of Local Government and the Presidency.

Amid the stern warnings, the Minister did highlight progress made under her leadership, particularly in the area of streetlight installations.

She announced that more than 128 streets had been illuminated in Phase I of the regional streetlight project.

Additionally, following engagements with the Ministry of Energy, the Region has secured 3,000 new streetlights, with each Assembly receiving 100 units for installation under Phase II.

However, she gave MMDCEs a strict two-week deadline to ensure full installation in their respective jurisdictions.

“Lighting is not just infrastructure It is public safety, it is urban order and it is part of the 24-hour economy we are building,” she emphasized.

“Any Chief Executive who fails to comply will be exposed and reported. No excuses. No delays”, she warned.

The Minister also slammed MMDCEs for allowing unauthorized billboards, turning public offices into party meeting venues, and permitting Personal Assistants (PAs) to overstep their roles by taking on official functions.

“Assemblies cannot be run by unelected, unappointed individuals hiding behind your authority,” she warned.

“If you’ve decided to bring PAs, let it be clear they are not to write speeches, approve documents on GIFMIS, or represent you at official meetings, she again warned.

In view of this, she further indicated that no MMDCE would be allowed to attend RCC meetings with their PAs going forward .

The Minister called on the public to assist in improving the Region’s conditions by reporting faulty streetlights, avoiding indiscriminate dumping and helping protect public infrastructure.

“The people of Greater Accra are tired of words. They want results, and they want them now,” she stressed.