 GRA denies claims of auction irregularities at Ports

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has firmly rejected claims by the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) alleging procedural breaches in the auction of perishable goods at the country’s ports.

In a press release issued by the Authority’s Communication & Public Affairs Department, GRA stated unequivocally that all actions taken regarding the disposal of such goods were in strict adherence to the Customs Act, 2015 (Act 891).

According to the release, the Customs Act clearly distinguishes between perishable and non-perishable goods in terms of how long they may remain at the port before being subject to auction.

Specifically, Section 53(3)(a) of the Act permits a Proper Officer to auction perishable goods that have overstayed 21 days from arrival.

The Authority explained that the 60-day clearance period often cited by importers does not apply to perishable goods but rather to items such as motor vehicles.

“It is therefore erroneous to indicate that importers have 60 days within which to clear perishable goods,” the GRA stated.

Citing Sections 52, 53, and 59, the GRA elaborated on procedures for imported goods, emphasizing that perishable items require quicker handling to prevent loss of value, damage, or public health risks.

For motor vehicles, Sections 55, 57, and 59 allow a longer window of 60 days, including time for valuation and clearance.

In its response, GRA urged importers to make use of the Pre-Arrival Assessment Reporting System (PAARS), which facilitates the payment of duties before goods arrive.

The Authority noted that while discrepancies may lead to additional duties after inspection, the initial clearance process can and should begin before landing.

the statement to reaffirm its commitment to transparency and lawful conduct

“GRA uses this opportunity to reassure all importers and the general public of its commitment and adherence to the relevant Customs laws and procedure while upholding our values of fairness, integrity, responsiveness, service and teamwork”, the statement stressed.