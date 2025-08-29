GeneralMajor 3

Patience is key: Nii Odoi Kwao II counsels’ youth to focus on steady progress, not material possessions

By Paul Mamattah

The Head of the Nii Odoi Kwao Family of Osu, Nii Odoi Kwao II, has advised Ghanaian youth not to rush into the pursuit of wealth but to embrace patience and gradual progress in life.

He emphasized the importance of patience and gradual progress in life, cautioning against the rush for quick wealth.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Osu Homowo celebration at the family house in Osu, the esteemed Head of the Nii Odoi Kwao Family noted that many young people today place unnecessary pressure on themselves by comparing their lives to others who appear to be doing well materially.

According to Nii Odoi Kwao II, the quest for instant wealth often leads individuals down a path of shortcuts and questionable decisions, which can have detrimental effects on their lives and the community at large.

He cautioned that such comparisons often lead to stress, which in turn drives some into drug use and harmful behaviours, resulting in addiction that is difficult to overcome.

“Life is a gradual journey. Do not compare yourself with friends or colleagues who may seem to be ahead. The fact that someone you finished school with now lives in an apartment while you still live with your parents does not mean you are failing,” he said.

Nii Odoi Kwao II, encouraged the youth to measure success by their own steady progress rather than by material possessions such as cars or houses. 

He stressed that there is no universal standard for success and warned against allowing social pressure to dictate life choices.

“There is no need to rush in life; you will succeed in your own time. Avoid unnecessary pressure, remain patient, and focus on building your future step by step,” he added.

Nii Odoi Kwao II, further advised the youth to focus on acquiring education, skills, and experience, which will serve as a solid foundation for their future endeavors. 

“With a strong foundation, you will be better equipped to navigate the challenges of life and make informed decisions that will lead to lasting success”. Nii Odoi Kwao II, added.

