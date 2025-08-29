Dzata Cement exposes counterfeit bags, assures customers of quality

Dzata Cement, has confirmed that a video circulating online, showing alleged bags of its product containing counterfeit cement, is not the company’s genuine product.

In a statement issued yesterday, August 28, 2025, the company explained that fraudsters had been tampering with its packaging by opening genuine Dzata Cement bags, replacing the contents with inferior cement, and resealing them for resale.

“Unfortunately, this is not an issue unique to Dzata Cement. Counterfeiting and bag tampering have long been a challenge in Ghana’s cement industry. What sets us apart is our swift action: with the support of law enforcement, the culprits have already been apprehended and investigations are ongoing,” the statement, signed by Nafisa Mahama, the Managing Director of the company, noted.

Dzata Cement stressed that its production quality remains uncompromised, assuring customers that every bag manufactured undergoes strict quality control checks at its factory.

The issue, it said, relates solely to criminal tampering and not to the quality of Dzata’s products.

The company urged customers to purchase Dzata Cement only from authorised distributors and retailers, and to report any suspicious or tampered bags to its hotline on +233 24 194 1846.

“We appreciate the trust you place in Dzata Cement. Together with industry stakeholders, we remain committed to delivering the highest-quality cement, proudly made in Ghana, while fighting against fraud that hurts customers and the industry at large,” the statement added.