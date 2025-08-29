Workers declare GBC boss persona non grata, demand his removal

By Paul Mamattah

The Unionised Workers of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) have called for the immediate removal of Director-General Professor Amin Alhassan, citing a loss of confidence in his leadership and raising serious concerns over the financial management of the state broadcaster.

They accused him of mismanaging the Corporation’s affairs, failing to prioritize staff welfare, and presiding over what they describe as a toxic working environment.

Addressing a conference in Accra, the Divisional Union Chairman of GBC Workers Union, Samuel Nathaniel Kevor, noted that Prof. Alhassan is out of touch with the aspirations of both the workforce and the Corporation, declaring his continued tenure untenable.

Mr. Kevor reiterated that Prof. Alhassan’s official term ended on October 1, 2023, yet the National Media Commission (NMC) has allowed him to remain in office. He added that workers had lost confidence in his leadership and had declared him persona non grata.

“We have made it clear that we no longer wish to work with him. GBC has become a crime scene, and it is time to uncover the truth behind the challenges confronting the institution,” Mr. Kevor stated.

He accused Prof. Alhassan of neglecting staff welfare while allegedly securing personal benefits, including an upgrade of his salary level with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.

Mr. Kevor further described the direct negotiations between GBC management and the Commission as a conflict of interest, particularly in matters relating to staff conditions of service.

He criticised the National Media Commission (NMC) for failing to act on its earlier ultimatum. He held the body responsible for delays in resolving the crisis, stressing that NMC’s inaction risks escalating tensions within the state broadcaster.

Mr. Kevor emphasized the legal and operational risks posed by Prof. Alhassan’s continued decision-making, stressing that such actions have no legitimacy and could have far-reaching consequences for the Corporation.

The Union Chairman referenced a letter dated March 14, 2025, from the Controller and Accountant Generals Department, which invoked Section 25(5) of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

According to him, the Controller and Accountant General’s Department warned that without retrospective financial clearance from October 2, 2023, any salaries paid to the Director-General could be considered unearned, saying that the salary payments to Prof Alhassan have been suspended since March 2025.

Mr. Kevor pointed out that the NMC has failed to act, describing the Commission’s silence as a tacit endorsement of what it called mismanagement and financial malfeasance.

He further pointed out the controversy surrounding the 36 million dollar contract awarded during the 13th African Games, which he claimed brought GBC unwanted public scrutiny, stating that the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament referred Prof Alhassan to the Attorney-General for prosecution for alleged breaches of procurement laws, following the Auditor-General’s report on GBC for the year ending December 31, 2022.

Mr. Kevor said they would soon embark on a series of industrial actions to press home their demands until the matter is resolved.

“Failure to act swiftly will escalate industrial unrest, as we are now at a crossroads. In the coming days and weeks, many hidden truths will be exposed. All we demand is that the right things be done”. Mr Kevor warned.