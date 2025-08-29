Bawumia demands results, not insults, noise, bragging & wealth-flaunting

….As he jabs Ken Agyepong, Bryan Acheampong, others

The 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has emphasized that his leadership style is defined by delivering tangible results, rather than engaging in insults or flaunting wealth.

Speaking to party supporters at the NPP Headquarters in Adabraka, Accra, yesterday, Thursday, 28 August 2025, after submitting his nomination for the 2028 flagbearer contest, Dr Bawumia, who described himself as the most prepared person for the party’s flagbearership and presidency, said his record of initiatives during his time as vice president speaks for him.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I demonstrate my strength by getting results, not by making noise, insulting, or bragging about money. The combined effect of how well Bawumia is known today and my experience as Vice President make me the most prepared person for the NPP’s quest for the 2028 Election and governance in 2029,” Dr Bawumia said.

Sharing his vision with supporters and party faithful, Dr Bawumia said he envisions an expansion of Ghana’s economy through ideas that create an enabling environment of business growth.

“My vision is to expand the Ghanaian economy through rich ideas that provide incentives and measures such as a flat tax system for individuals, corporate and import taxes and an enabling environment for business to thrive and accelerate the pace of job creation for the youth of this country”, he said.

The former Vice President described himself as possessing the balanced and formidable leadership qualities necessary to lead Ghana’s affairs.

Dr Bawumia said his leadership style combines outward calmness with inner determination, which enables him to make tough decisions while maintaining focus amid adversity.

“The Akans have a saying that, ‘Opanin Dua Mante Mante.’ To wit, a wise leader must at times seem aloof, yet, when it is required, be willing to take difficult decisions. That is who I am. I am cool on the outside, but do not underestimate my inner resolve. That is what I bring to the leadership of the NPP and the leadership of Ghana. That is what makes a leader balanced and formidable,” he stated.

He noted that despite losing the 2024 general election, he has so far been vindicated despite being attacked for his policies and ideas.

“All that can be hurled at me, I have already been attacked with. As the days are going by, time has shown great vindication. The Bank of Ghana, the IMF, and even NDC kingpins are now admitting on many matters that Bawumia was right. What more can they say of me now? In our history, when all has been said of a candidate and yet he remains standing, victory is the logical next step that awaits him,” he said.

While describing himself as the best suited and prepared for Ghana’s presidency, Dr Bawumia called on the party’s base to support his bid while urging unity within the NPP ahead of the primaries and the general election.

The NPP has set January 31, 2026 to elect a flagbearer for the 2028 presidential election.

Dr Bawumia, whose nomination form was picked up by a group of around 400 NPP youth organisers, is one of the key contenders entering the race.

He subtly took jabs at his contenders after submitting his nomination form for the party’s upcoming presidential primaries without mentioning names, threw jabs that pointed in the direction of his contenders.

He asserted that any decision other than electing him as flagbearer of the NPP at the party’s presidential would widen the gap between the rich and the poor in the party.

“This election is an election not only for a flagbearer of our party but an election for the soul of this party.

“The choice we make on Jan 31 will determine whether or not this party will hold on to the values that make us great or become a new party focused on deepening the chasm between the rich and the poor,” he said.

Dr Bawumia, who was the flagbearer of the NPP in the 2024 election and the Vice President under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, then took a swipe at individuals in the party who he claimed always flaunted their wealth to the world.

He pointed out that, unlike these people, he has proven himself to be the most effective Vice President in the country’s history and potentially the best President if given the chance to lead the country.

“The implementation of these practical policy initiatives has resulted in many people saying that I have been the most effective Vice President in Ghana’s history. This implies that, given the opportunity, I can equally become one of the most effective Presidents Ghana will have. I demonstrate my strength by getting results, not by making noise or by insults or bragging about money,” he said.

Dr Bawumia is among a handful of individuals who have already declared their intentions to contest in the NPP flagbearer race.

The others include former Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum (also MP for the Bosomtwe Constituency); former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong (MP for Abetifi); former Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong; former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyapong; and former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko.

On the performance of the NDC, Dr Bawumia stated that the ruling party has clearly shown that it is not committed to keeping the promises it made to Ghanaians.

He cited various examples and accused the NDC of failing to fulfil its campaign promises, which he described as lofty.

“We lost the 2024 elections after introducing many good programs. Unfortunately, due mainly to the economic pain that many of our citizens felt, the NDC managed to convince them with lofty promises to stay away or vote against us. We have learnt lessons. I assure you that these lessons will be put to good use when we return to office.

“However, it is already becoming evident that the NDC does not intend to fulfil the lofty promises they made to Ghanaians in their quest for power. The promise to pay Cocoa Farmers at least 6,000 Ghana Cedis is one they don’t intend to keep. The Promise to institute a state of emergency and repeal LI 2462 to fight galamsey is one they do not intend to keep. The set-up of the Goldbod to execute the gold purchase program is unravelling as miners are reluctant to sell their gold due to the unattractive prices offered,” he said.

He added that the NDC, among other things, has failed to keep promises such as protecting free speech and promoting a 24-Hour Economy.

“Remittances have reduced by 50% as a result of the misalignment in the exchange rates across the different forex markets. The promise to allow free expression is one they do not intend to keep. They promised to triple jobs and create new ones through a 24-Hour Economy, but it is evident that it was just a political gimmick,’ he added.

Bawumia promised to hold the NDC government to account if elected flagbearer of the NPP, while calling on his contenders to prove themselves as proper watchdogs of the government by holding the incumbent government to account, instead of making him their target.

“Our true opponent is not within. Our true opponent is out therel!! We need unity to win. I promise you that just as you have known me to be, I would not do anything to bring division or conflict within the party. If there would be anyone to create problems in the NPP it won’t be Dr. Bawumia,” he stated while calling for unity within the NPP.