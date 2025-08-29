BOST rebrands as BOST Energies at 2025 AGM

Shareholders have approved the change of name from Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation Limited Company to BOST Energies, marking a new era for the organisation as it aligns more closely with Ghana’s energy transition agenda.

With its new identity, BOST Energies will continue its legacy role while broadening its focus to include sustainable and cleaner operations. The rebrand is directly aligned with the Government of Ghana’s National Energy Transition Framework, underscoring the company’s commitment to advancing both national and regional sustainability goals.

BOST Energies (formerly BOST) remains Ghana’s strategic energy infrastructure company, responsible for managing the nation’s strategic petroleum reserves, operating a network of depots and pipelines, and ensuring the reliable distribution of fuel across the country.

The announcement was made during the company’s 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), held at its Head Office in Accra. The event brought together key stakeholders, including the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, the Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), the Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority, representatives from the Ministry of Finance and the Ghana Audit Service, as well as the Board and management of BOST.

Delivering the keynote address, the Minister for Energy and Green Transition commended the Board of Directors, chaired by Professor Saint Kuttu, and management, led by Managing Director Afetsi Awoonor, for their efforts over the past seven months in enhancing operational efficiency.

He further urged BOST to strategically position itself within the petroleum downstream value chain as a leading industry supplier. He also encouraged the company to accelerate innovation and investments aligned with the government’s green transition agenda, stressing:

“By integrating sustainability into its core business, BOST can lead the way in building a cleaner and more resilient energy future for Ghana.”

Speaking on behalf of SIGA, the Director-General emphasised the need for BOST to achieve profitability and declare dividends to the Government of Ghana by the close of the 2025 financial year.

Commenting on the 2025 performance contract signed between SIGA and BOST, he said the company was expected to demonstrate measurable progress in cost optimisation, revenue generation and asset maximisation.

“The Board and Management must demonstrate accountability not only to SIGA but also to the Ghanaian people, who ultimately own this enterprise. Every decision must be justified by its contribution to national development and value creation,” he added.

For his part, the Board Chairman reaffirmed the company’s commitment to its mandate of safeguarding Ghana’s strategic petroleum reserves and ensuring adequate storage and transportation infrastructure.

He highlighted ongoing investments in infrastructure rehabilitation, digitalisation, and strengthened governance at board level, noting:

“Good governance remains the bedrock of our performance. The Board has strengthened its governance structures, improved oversight, and ensured accountability in all facets of the organisation.”

The AGM also adopted the audited financial statements for 2024.