BusinessMajor 2

John Mahama has the ability to revive the economy-Stan Dogbe

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

Aide to former President John Mahama, Stan Dogbe has said his boss has a proven track record of promoting economic growth and development.

In a Facebook post, Mr Dogbe called on Ghanaians to unite behind the former President in order to work together and build a prosperous nation.

“As a proud Ghanaian, I believe in John Dramani Mahama’s ability to tackle our economic challenges. He has a proven track record of promoting economic growth and development in our country.

“His inclusive and forward-thinking vision, coupled with policies that reduce poverty and increase access to education and healthcare, demonstrate his commitment to the well-being of all Ghanaians,” Mr Dogbe stated.

He continued: “Mahama’s focus on investing in infrastructure to support economic growth and his plan to tackle the debt crisis shows his determination to move Ghana forward.”

More Read

John Mahama calls for and end to hostilities between sections of Gonja and Mamprusi communities

I would have slapped NPP executives who call for Gyakye Quayson to contest – Obiri Boahen
2024: Why Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang ticks all the right boxes to be NDC running mate
James Gyakye Quayson declares to contest Assin North by-election

Mr Dogbe said Mr Mahama has also demonstrated his dedication to job creation and supporting small businesses, proving that he is a leader who truly understands the needs of his people.

“With Mahama at the helm, we can be confident that Ghana will continue on a path towards a brighter future. His experience, vision, and unwavering dedication make him the ideal leader to steer our country towards greater prosperity.

“Folks, let’s unite behind John Dramani Mahama and work together to build a stronger, more prosperous Ghana.”

You Might Also Like

John Mahama calls for and end to hostilities between sections of Gonja and Mamprusi communities

I would have slapped NPP executives who call for Gyakye Quayson to contest – Obiri Boahen

2024: Why Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang ticks all the right boxes to be NDC running mate

James Gyakye Quayson declares to contest Assin North by-election

Share this Article
Previous Article John Mahama calls for and end to hostilities between sections of Gonja and Mamprusi communities
Next Article Ministers should be sitting here – NPP Communicator ‘runs away’ from discussions about IMF deal
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rejected Rasta brainiac part of Achimota school’s NSMQ team
General Major 2
If Agyinasare rejects our peace offer, ‘we shall see who are the controllers of cosmic power’ – Nogokpo chiefs
General Major 1
Ministers should be sitting here – NPP Communicator ‘runs away’ from discussions about IMF deal
General Major 1
John Mahama has the ability to revive the economy-Stan Dogbe
Business Major 2
Lost your password?