Ministers should be sitting here – NPP Communicator ‘runs away’ from discussions about IMF deal

Abubakari Sulemana, a former National Nasara Coordinator of the New Patriotic Party, refused to participate in a discussion on Original TV on the conditionalities of Ghana’s deal with the International Monetary Fund.

Sulemana was empanelled with an NDC communicator on the ‘Amanyosem’ show on Original TV but refused to join the discussion about the features of the IMF deal.

Abubakari Sulemana protested that the issues around Ghana’s deal with IMF should be handled by ministers and their deputies.

He implied that while communicators like himself sacrifice their reputation to defend the party, others are enjoying from the state’s coffers.

He charged government appointees to step up and address the challenges of Ghanaians as the citizens are dealing with intense hardships.

Sulemana argued that the country would not have gone to the IMF if the government was prudent in its management of the country’s resources.

“A substantive or deputy minister should be sitting on this show. What do you expect from me sitting here? The world is watching, my family and friends are watching. When did you have a minister or deputy on your show at this time of the day?

“I’m pleading with our leaders to stand up because Ghanaians are suffering. The belief Ghanaians had in us is diminishing because of selfishness. There would have been no need for us to go to IMF if we managed our finances well. We need to cut a lot of positions. Let’s cut down number of ministers,” he said.

The IMF board on May 17, 2023 approved $3billion credit facility for Ghana which is to be disbursed in tranches of US$600 million.

It aims at “restoring macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability, as well as implementing wide-ranging reforms to build resilience and lay the foundation for stronger and more inclusive growth,” commented Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, quoted in an IMF statement.

