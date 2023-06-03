Major 2Politics

John Mahama calls for and end to hostilities between sections of Gonja and Mamprusi communities

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

I have learnt with regret and great disappointment recent hostilities between sections of the Gonja and Mamprusi communities along a disputed border between the Soo and Wasipe traditional areas of the North East and Savanna Regions, respectively.

These hostilities, emanating from disputes over traditional jurisdictional issues, have led to the destruction of property and loss of lives. This is unfortunate.

Gonjas and Mamprusis have lived together peacefully for ages and have become family through intermarriage and other social relationships. We must endeavour to co-exist peacefully and deploy non-violent means to resolve disputes instead of resorting to arms at the slightest provocation. 

The issues that unite us must surpass those that divide us. I urge the people of Soo and Wasipe to channel their resources and energy into fighting poverty and deprivation, our common enemies.

I call for the urgent intervention of the Overloads of Mamprugu and Gonjaland and the Paramount Chiefs of the Soo and Wasipe Traditional Areas to restore calm and deploy time-tested traditional and peaceful means to resolve the dispute. 

More Read

John Mahama has the ability to revive the economy-Stan Dogbe

Mahama will follow in the footsteps of Rawlings & swear to the nation 3 times as President – Asiedu Nketia
Mahama’s post-NDC primaries acceptance speech delivered at UDS today
John Mahama gets landslide at Primaries

I also call on the Ministers for Chieftancy, National Security, and Interior and the North East & Savanna Regional Security Councils to take urgent steps to resolve the conflict and restore calm to the area.

Let me assure my brothers and sisters in Mamprugu and Gonjaland of my readiness to assist in any way possible to bring lasting peace to the area.

You Might Also Like

John Mahama has the ability to revive the economy-Stan Dogbe

Mahama will follow in the footsteps of Rawlings & swear to the nation 3 times as President – Asiedu Nketia

Mahama’s post-NDC primaries acceptance speech delivered at UDS today

John Mahama gets landslide at Primaries

Share this Article
Previous Article Angry woman curses Ursula Owusu over sim card re-registration
Next Article John Mahama has the ability to revive the economy-Stan Dogbe
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rejected Rasta brainiac part of Achimota school’s NSMQ team
General Major 2
If Agyinasare rejects our peace offer, ‘we shall see who are the controllers of cosmic power’ – Nogokpo chiefs
General Major 1
Ministers should be sitting here – NPP Communicator ‘runs away’ from discussions about IMF deal
General Major 1
John Mahama has the ability to revive the economy-Stan Dogbe
Business Major 2
Lost your password?