Muntaka on his new role as lecturer at UPSA after stepping down as Minority Chief Whip

Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, the Asawase Member of Parliament has revealed some other professional roles he has assumed since his removal earlier this year as a Minority Chief Whip.

The five-time lawmaker said a little over six months since his removal, he does not miss the role which in his opinion was literally killing him and his colleagues in leadership at the time.

He reiterated having taken up lecturing at the University of Professional Studies – Accra (UPSA), teaching a Masters’ class; as part of measures to deal with life outside leadership.

“I didn’t even know that we were killing ourselves. I feel relaxed now… I am able to do so many other things, spend more time with the family, I’ve taken the opportunity to even offer myself to teach the next generation of our country, Masters class, and I am enjoying it,” he told Bridget Otoo on the August 7 edition of her One-On-One show.

He added; “this early morning, late night meetings, all that is no more. To be very frank with you, I am not missing anything.”

Muntaka was removed as chief whip under the leadership of Haruna Iddrisu and deputy Minority Leader James Klutze Avedzi.

The removal was resisted by especially Muntaka who insists that till date he has not been given a convincing reason for the reshuffle that resulted in his removal.

