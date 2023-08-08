GeneralMajor 1

Martin Kpebu drops more bombs about Cecilia Dapaah’s stolen money

razak.bawa
3 Min Read

Lawyer Martin Kpebu has alleged that former sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah has appeared in court crying over missing monies running into millions of Ghana cedis.

Kpebu said he was privy to more of the facts around the Cecilia Dapaah missing millions than are in the public domain due to his privileged position as an officer of the courts.

“Madam Dapaah has been crying about this money and I can say so, she has been crying about this money…this matter has come to a court last year, Madam Dapaah has come to testify, she was crying about that money…” he said on TV3’s Key Points programme over the weekend.

He continued that Ms. Dapaah had been cautioned against making the case a police case due to the susms involved but that she turned deaf ears to the appeals, in some instances made by lawyers.

“She was advised, lawyers advised Madam Dapaah that ‘hei this thing, be careful ooo, it would lead you to some trouble, (maybe) that’s just God’s way…

More Read

Otumfuo’s name pops up in ex-minister’s stolen millions

Wife of Cecilia Dapaah’s late brother storms court over husband’s $800k in stolen $1m
Five bombshells in A-G’s advice on Cecilia Dapaah’s missing money case
‘Arrogant’ Cecilia Dapaah once told me there is no dirt in Accra – Great Ampong

“Lawyers advised her that the way this money is so colossal, if you keep talking about it and it gets into the public domain, you will get trouble, I can tell you on authority,” Kbeu added.

Recent information from the Attorney General has revealed that the case even though had hit the public domain in June 2023 started out last year when the minister’s husband found one of the suspects in their room.

The initial report to the Tesano Police is not contained in a police docket to the A-G, whiles a Juvenile Court case filed against one of the suspects was also missing from the police docket which is focused on the Circuit Court case that brought the issue into the public domain.

Lawyer Martin Kpebu also alleges that lawyers of Madam Cecilia Dapaah informed her to stop speaking about the money she had lost because it was going to open a can of worms if the public finds out she kept those huge sums of money in her house pic.twitter.com/ky8u1Boe57
— Austine (@obiMpenaAustine) August 7, 2023

You Might Also Like

Otumfuo’s name pops up in ex-minister’s stolen millions

Wife of Cecilia Dapaah’s late brother storms court over husband’s $800k in stolen $1m

Five bombshells in A-G’s advice on Cecilia Dapaah’s missing money case

‘Arrogant’ Cecilia Dapaah once told me there is no dirt in Accra – Great Ampong

Share this Article
Previous Article Muntaka on his new role as lecturer at UPSA after stepping down as Minority Chief Whip
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Martin Kpebu drops more bombs about Cecilia Dapaah’s stolen money
General Major 1
Muntaka on his new role as lecturer at UPSA after stepping down as Minority Chief Whip
Major 2 Major Politics
You need to help yourself if you want others to help you – Odarky Andy
Entertainment
Kwabena Kwabena refutes gay allegations
Entertainment
Lost your password?