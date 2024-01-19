Conduct of recent district assembly elections is illegal – Minority Chief Whip

By Benjamin Makafui Attipoe, Sogakope

The Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Adaklu Constituency in the Volta Region, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of conducting an illegal District Level Elections on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

According to him, the non-use of an indelible ink in that nation-wide election is not a discretion, but a matter of law.

Speaking at Sogakope during the ‘Building Ghana’ tour by former President John Dramani Mahama, Mr Agbodza, hinted that the Minority in Parliament would take the necessary legal action against the EC when Parliament reconvenes.

The fact-finding and ‘Building Ghana’ tour by the former President, John Dramani Mahama took him not only to the southern part of the Volta Region, but also Ho and Hohoe where he also interacted with the members of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, as well as several stakeholders of the region including worker and student groups.

The engagements afforded the former President the opportunity to hear from the people the challenges confronting them.

The former President was accompanied by some party faithfuls, former government appointees and functionaries, MPs, members of the council of elders, as well as constituency, regional and national executives.

In December, 2023, the EC Chairperson, Madam Jean Mensah, announced the discontinuous use of the indelible ink in the recent District Assembly Elections, pointing out that the verification system employed by the EC was enough to prevent any double voting or cheating which has been the concern of all stakeholders, including the EC.

The decision resulted in the non-use of the indelible mark on voters in that election, sparking off several reactions from some stakeholders, including the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) which vehemently opposed the decision of the EC.

Speaking on the subject matter at Sogakope during former President Mahama’s visit to the Volta Region, the Minority Chief Whip, described the exercise as illegal, arguing that the use of the indelible ink was not discretionary as exercised by Madam Jeam Mensah, but grounded in law in the CI 127.

According to the Adaklu lawmaker, the Minority is also opposed to the closure of the December, 2024 polls at 3pm, adding that it would take on the EC when Parliament resumes.

He emphasized that the Minority, would not support any effort to change CI 127 to as he put it make it possible for anyone to rig the 2024 general elections through over-voting amongst others.

The Minority Chief Whip, said the NDC would not go to court over the outcome of this year’s polls, adding that if anyone would go to court, it is the NPP and its flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. In his view, the NDC would win the polls at the polling stations and not in the law court.

Mr Agbodza, cautioned the governing NPP against deploying soldiers and other security agencies to the Volta Region during elections to as it were intimidate Voltarians as was the case in the 2020 elections.

According to him, the NDC would not countenance such a move, saying Voltarians would no longer be intimidated again in any future elections.

On Friday, July 10, 2020 when former President Mahama called on the Asogli Traditional Council at the Volta Regional capital of Ho during a tour of the Volta Region, he was unhappy about what he described as the military deployment to the Volta Region by government, noting that never in the history of Ghana that any government had questioned the citizenship of Ghanaians, including their right to vote in a manner such as how is was being done by the NPP.

The Adaklu MP, also commended the former President for not congratulating the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo on his 2020 election victory, saying the President and the NPP have not done anything about the eight (8) innocent Ghanaians who died in that election to deserve such an applause.

According to him, there is no basis for any congratulatory message when the families of those victims, including children have not seen justice for all these seven (7) years. ‘Mr. President, we congratulate you for not also congratulating the President for the outcome of the 2020 polls’, Mr Agbodza intimated.