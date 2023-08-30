Editorial

Electoral Commission should ease the Voter Registration exercise

razak.bawa
3 Min Read

Voter registration is a critical part of the electoral process. It ensures that eligible citizens who have turned 18 or failed to register in the previous in the country are afforded the opportunity to register in order to be eligible to vote in the next election.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana, is statutorily empowered to provide the electorate a platform to exercise their franchise through voter registration.

The EC announced last week that from Tuesday, September 12 to Monday, October 2, 2023, the Electoral Commission will open the voters register for the registration of new voters ahead of the District Level Elections.

As prelude to the polls, the EC will conduct three-week voter registration exercises and it will be done at the various district offices of the EC.

Addressing the press at a briefing dubbed “Let the Citizens Know,” Mrs Jean Mensa indicated that the 2023 district level elections (DLE) will take place in all the 6,272 electoral areas in all districts with the exception of Nkoranza North and South in the Bono East Region.

More Read

Council of State rubbishes NDC, CODEO & others

Ben Ephson predicts NPP to beat NDC in Assin North by-election
NDC accuses NPP, EC of plotting to insert name of an unqualified candidate in voters register to rig Assin North by-election
Akufo-Addo’s directive to EC directors to submit their CVs is odd and troubling – Kpebu

The Electoral Commission is hoping to register 1,350,000 new voters by the close of the Registration exercise this year.

Expectedly, seven political parties in the country, are unhappy with the decision by the EC to restrict the upcoming voter registration exercise to its district offices.

According to the political parties, such a move would disenfranchise a number of Ghanaians who have attained the voting age.

The parties are: the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Convention People’s Party (CPP), People’s National Congress (PNC), All Progressives Congress (APC), National Democratic Party (NDP), and the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP).

As a newspaper, we recognize the independence of the Commission, but it must take on board the reservations of the political parties.

The Commission should look into the possibility of expanding the registration centres to cover all the electoral areas and deploy more machines and workers to administer the process seamlessly.

Should the Commission stick to its decision, it will inhibit potential voters from exercising their political right as guaranteed in the 1992 Constitution.

.

You Might Also Like

Council of State rubbishes NDC, CODEO & others

Ben Ephson predicts NPP to beat NDC in Assin North by-election

NDC accuses NPP, EC of plotting to insert name of an unqualified candidate in voters register to rig Assin North by-election

Akufo-Addo’s directive to EC directors to submit their CVs is odd and troubling – Kpebu

Share this Article
Previous Article Prigozhin buried in private funeral – Wagner chief’s press service
Next Article Bugri Naabu plays double game over plot to remove IGP
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Wey Gey Hey 2002 Year Group embarks on a Health Walk with MOBA 2002 Year Group
General Major 2
Alan K disturbed by attacks on supporters
Major 3 Politics
Land litigation deterring investors from Ghana – Cries Chief Justice
General Major 1
Grand opening of 11th Edition Of Ghana Garden and Flower Show
Business Major 2
Lost your password?