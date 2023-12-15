Ada West District gears up for District Level Elections: Empowering residents through civic education

By Paul mamattah

As the District Level Elections draw near, Good Governance Africa in partnership with Bureau for 360 Research and Innovation, a Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) has taken a proactive step by organizing a significant and informative stakeholder’s engagement on the 2023 Local Government Elections for identifiable groups in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra region.

This event aims to spread awareness about the upcoming elections and foster a sense of civic duty among the residents of the District with the ultimate goal of encouraging voter participation, the CSOs has played a pivotal role in ensuring that Ada West residents are well-informed about the electoral process.

The programme also sought to combat voter apathy and encourage eligible voters to exercise their voting rights and to address misconceptions, clarify doubts, and provide information on the electoral process.

In his welcome address, the Ada West District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education, Samuel Etsey (NCCE), he stated that the aim of the stakeholder’s engagement was to create awareness and encourage residents to actively participate in the electoral process adding that; the local governance plays a crucial role in the overall development and functioning of a country’s administrative framework.

According to him, it serves as a means to address the diverse needs and concerns of local communities, promote citizen participation, and ensure the fair distribution of resources and decision-making power.

Mr. Etsey pointed out that Assembly Members and Unit Committee members serve as key actors within this structure, actively participating in decision-making, policy implementation, and development planning.

He added that the District Level Elections help uphold the principles of democracy and ensure that citizens have a voice in local governance saying; these structures and the roles of the respective members is vital in comprehending the mechanisms through which local communities are governed and empowered.

He further stated that in line with the mandate of the NCCE to educate citizens on their civic rights and responsibilities underscored the urgent need to encourage marginalized persons to partake in this year’s District Level Elections, to promote inclusive and participatory governance.

On his part, the Ada West District Director of the Electoral Commission (EC),Stephen Oppong,expressed his concerns regarding the involvement of political parties in the elections and the consequent politicization of the District Level Election.

He emphasized that the primary focus should be on community development and addressing the needs and concerns of the local residents, rather than the political affiliations of the candidates.

Mr. Oppong highlighted the importance of the Ada West District Assembly’s active involvement in the election process stressing that when the local governing body takes a keen interest in the elections, it serves as an encouragement and motivates the electorates to actively participate in the District Level Elections. This involvement ensures that the elected candidates truly represent the interests of the community and prioritize their needs.

In addition to these concerns, the EC Director addressed the issue of women’s participation in the elections. He expressed his worry over the low level of active involvement of women in the process, particularly in running for Assembly member positions and emphasized the importance of empowering women to take on leadership roles within their communities and urged them to step forward and actively participate in the elections.

As the District Level Elections draw nearer, it is crucial for residents to remember the importance of their participation. By voting in the upcoming elections, they have a say in shaping the future of their District. The stakeholder’s engagement has undoubtedly succeeded in planting the seed of democratic engagement within the hearts and minds of the Ada West residents. It is now up to them to take this knowledge and responsibility to the polling stations, ensuring a successful and representative electoral process.