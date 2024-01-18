EntertainmentMajor 3

Top 15 'luckiest' artists and songs to manifest your dream 2024

Searches for “new year manifestation” have skyrocketed by 1,300% over the past months, with the ‘thinking your dreams into reality’ phenomenon taking off on social media.

Alongside a myriad of trending tactics, music has emerged as another potent tool for attracting good luck and positive energy in 2024, as the hashtag #manifestationmusic amassed 12.9 million views and counting on TikTok.

With this in mind, BestCasinoSites.net sought to find out which artists and genres are the best to listen to for good fortune, as well as the ‘luckiest’ songs to put on repeat. To do this, they analysed over 5 million songs from 1950-2021[1] and identified which songs contained the highest occurrence of ‘lucky’ words like “fortune” and “blessing”.

Top 15 ‘luckiest’ artists for manifesting your dream 2024

RankArtistTotal no. of songsTotal no. of ‘lucky’ wordsAverage ‘lucky’ words per song
1DJ Khaled2149964.65
2Migos3961,8094.57
3Meek Mill5462,3044.22
4Rich The Kid2901,1924.11
5Rae Sremmurd702854.07
6Key Glock1335394.05
7Rick Ross4691,8944.04
8Nipsey Hussle2579943.87
9Offset1214383.62
10Young Dolph2901,0363.57
11Cardi B913203.52
12French Montana4501,5773.50
13Lil Baby1605253.28
14=Mike WiLL Made-It611973.23
14=bbno$1203873.23

Topping the list as the “luckiest” artist of all time is music mogul DJ Khaled, boasting an average of 4.65 ‘lucky’ words per song. The rapper’s lead single Holy Key in his number one album Major Key (2016) is ripe for manifestation possibilities; if you’re looking to overcome any challenges, practice repeating “The drama couldn’t break me, now it’s all mine…”

Securing the second spot is the dynamic Hip Hop trio Migos, clocking in an impressive 4.57 “lucky” words per song. With the trio’s favourite words being ‘money’, ‘cash’ and ‘gold’, playing their albums on loop would be a strategic move for those aspiring to rake in bags of “New Money” this year.

American rapper Meek Mill comes third, registering an average of 4.22 “lucky” words per song. For those wishing to usher in prosperity this year, Meek offers an extensive catalogue of songs abundant with ‘lucky’ words in his lyrics, favouring terms like ‘money’, ‘dollar’, and ‘cash’. In his debut album ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ (2012) – the rapper explained that these dreams represent “getting paid for what I love to do,” something many wish to manifest for themselves.

Top 15 manifestation songs to add to your playlist

RankSongArtistGenreYearTotal no. of ‘lucky’ words
1Sweetest GirlAkonpop201598
2Money Cash HoesJAY-Zrap199897
3I want some MoneyChief Keefrap201491
4=Straight CashFrench Montanarap201190
4=New MoneyMigosrap202190
6Salade tomates oignons Yuksek RemixBoobapop200988
7=Lets Get This MoneyChief Keefrap201184
7=All MoneyChief Keefrap201584
9Money Being MadeBig Seanrap200779
10=Money Cash ClothesA$AP Rockyrap202178
10=Where da Cash At D2 VersionLil Waynerap200678
12=Money BagCardi Brap201877
12=Money Gucci BitchesCapital Brarap201877
14=Bankroll Rich Brian RemixDiplorap201775
14=BankrollDiplorap201775

Akon’s ‘Sweetest Girl’ is the No. 1 manifestation song with a total of 98 ‘lucky’ words in the singer’s nearly four-minute-long track – that’s 0.41 positive words per second. Making notable appearances are the terms ‘dollar’ and ‘bill’, with 37 and 39 mentions respectively.

The second recommended song for wealth and good fortune is Jay Z’s rap anthem ‘Money Cash Hoes’. Containing 97 ‘lucky’ words in total, the 1998 hit offers the perfect affirmation for worry-free success: “more money, more cash, more chilling.”

Chief Keefs ‘I Want Some Money’ takes third place, with the word ‘money’ echoed for a jaw-dropping 90 times throughout the track. This provides numerous opportunities for manifesting a lucrative life like the Chicago rapper who signed his first multi-million dollar record contract at age 16.

The ‘luckiest’ music genres, revealed

RankGenreNumber of songsTotal no. of ‘lucky’ wordsAverage ‘lucky’ words per song
1Rap53,47489,2001.67
2R&B10,4604,9020.47
3Country8,5262,7930.33
4Pop78,64122,9370.29
5

