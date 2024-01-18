Top 15 ‘luckiest’ artists and songs to manifest your dream 2024

Searches for “new year manifestation” have skyrocketed by 1,300% over the past months, with the ‘thinking your dreams into reality’ phenomenon taking off on social media.

Alongside a myriad of trending tactics, music has emerged as another potent tool for attracting good luck and positive energy in 2024, as the hashtag #manifestationmusic amassed 12.9 million views and counting on TikTok.

With this in mind, BestCasinoSites.net sought to find out which artists and genres are the best to listen to for good fortune, as well as the ‘luckiest’ songs to put on repeat. To do this, they analysed over 5 million songs from 1950-2021[1] and identified which songs contained the highest occurrence of ‘lucky’ words like “fortune” and “blessing”.

Top 15 ‘luckiest’ artists for manifesting your dream 2024

Rank Artist Total no. of songs Total no. of ‘lucky’ words Average ‘lucky’ words per song 1 DJ Khaled 214 996 4.65 2 Migos 396 1,809 4.57 3 Meek Mill 546 2,304 4.22 4 Rich The Kid 290 1,192 4.11 5 Rae Sremmurd 70 285 4.07 6 Key Glock 133 539 4.05 7 Rick Ross 469 1,894 4.04 8 Nipsey Hussle 257 994 3.87 9 Offset 121 438 3.62 10 Young Dolph 290 1,036 3.57 11 Cardi B 91 320 3.52 12 French Montana 450 1,577 3.50 13 Lil Baby 160 525 3.28 14= Mike WiLL Made-It 61 197 3.23 14= bbno$ 120 387 3.23

For the complete data on the luckiest genres, songs, and years, please click here.

Topping the list as the “luckiest” artist of all time is music mogul DJ Khaled, boasting an average of 4.65 ‘lucky’ words per song. The rapper’s lead single Holy Key in his number one album Major Key (2016) is ripe for manifestation possibilities; if you’re looking to overcome any challenges, practice repeating “The drama couldn’t break me, now it’s all mine…”

Securing the second spot is the dynamic Hip Hop trio Migos, clocking in an impressive 4.57 “lucky” words per song. With the trio’s favourite words being ‘money’, ‘cash’ and ‘gold’, playing their albums on loop would be a strategic move for those aspiring to rake in bags of “New Money” this year.

American rapper Meek Mill comes third, registering an average of 4.22 “lucky” words per song. For those wishing to usher in prosperity this year, Meek offers an extensive catalogue of songs abundant with ‘lucky’ words in his lyrics, favouring terms like ‘money’, ‘dollar’, and ‘cash’. In his debut album ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ (2012) – the rapper explained that these dreams represent “getting paid for what I love to do,” something many wish to manifest for themselves.

Top 15 manifestation songs to add to your playlist

Rank Song Artist Genre Year Total no. of ‘lucky’ words 1 Sweetest Girl Akon pop 2015 98 2 Money Cash Hoes JAY-Z rap 1998 97 3 I want some Money Chief Keef rap 2014 91 4= Straight Cash French Montana rap 2011 90 4= New Money Migos rap 2021 90 6 Salade tomates oignons Yuksek Remix Booba pop 2009 88 7= Lets Get This Money Chief Keef rap 2011 84 7= All Money Chief Keef rap 2015 84 9 Money Being Made Big Sean rap 2007 79 10= Money Cash Clothes A$AP Rocky rap 2021 78 10= Where da Cash At D2 Version Lil Wayne rap 2006 78 12= Money Bag Cardi B rap 2018 77 12= Money Gucci Bitches Capital Bra rap 2018 77 14= Bankroll Rich Brian Remix Diplo rap 2017 75 14= Bankroll Diplo rap 2017 75

Akon’s ‘Sweetest Girl’ is the No. 1 manifestation song with a total of 98 ‘lucky’ words in the singer’s nearly four-minute-long track – that’s 0.41 positive words per second. Making notable appearances are the terms ‘dollar’ and ‘bill’, with 37 and 39 mentions respectively.

The second recommended song for wealth and good fortune is Jay Z’s rap anthem ‘Money Cash Hoes’. Containing 97 ‘lucky’ words in total, the 1998 hit offers the perfect affirmation for worry-free success: “more money, more cash, more chilling.”

Chief Keef’s ‘I Want Some Money’ takes third place, with the word ‘money’ echoed for a jaw-dropping 90 times throughout the track. This provides numerous opportunities for manifesting a lucrative life like the Chicago rapper who signed his first multi-million dollar record contract at age 16.

The ‘luckiest’ music genres, revealed