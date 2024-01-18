Top 15 ‘luckiest’ artists and songs to manifest your dream 2024

Searches for “new year manifestation” have skyrocketed by 1,300% over the past months, with the ‘thinking your dreams into reality’ phenomenon taking off on social media.
Alongside a myriad of trending tactics, music has emerged as another potent tool for attracting good luck and positive energy in 2024, as the hashtag #manifestationmusic amassed 12.9 million views and counting on TikTok.
With this in mind, BestCasinoSites.net sought to find out which artists and genres are the best to listen to for good fortune, as well as the ‘luckiest’ songs to put on repeat. To do this, they analysed over 5 million songs from 1950-2021[1] and identified which songs contained the highest occurrence of ‘lucky’ words like “fortune” and “blessing”.
Top 15 ‘luckiest’ artists for manifesting your dream 2024
|Rank
|Artist
|Total no. of songs
|Total no. of ‘lucky’ words
|Average ‘lucky’ words per song
|1
|DJ Khaled
|214
|996
|4.65
|2
|Migos
|396
|1,809
|4.57
|3
|Meek Mill
|546
|2,304
|4.22
|4
|Rich The Kid
|290
|1,192
|4.11
|5
|Rae Sremmurd
|70
|285
|4.07
|6
|Key Glock
|133
|539
|4.05
|7
|Rick Ross
|469
|1,894
|4.04
|8
|Nipsey Hussle
|257
|994
|3.87
|9
|Offset
|121
|438
|3.62
|10
|Young Dolph
|290
|1,036
|3.57
|11
|Cardi B
|91
|320
|3.52
|12
|French Montana
|450
|1,577
|3.50
|13
|Lil Baby
|160
|525
|3.28
|14=
|Mike WiLL Made-It
|61
|197
|3.23
|14=
|bbno$
|120
|387
|3.23
For the complete data on the luckiest genres, songs, and years, please click here.
Topping the list as the “luckiest” artist of all time is music mogul DJ Khaled, boasting an average of 4.65 ‘lucky’ words per song. The rapper’s lead single Holy Key in his number one album Major Key (2016) is ripe for manifestation possibilities; if you’re looking to overcome any challenges, practice repeating “The drama couldn’t break me, now it’s all mine…”
Securing the second spot is the dynamic Hip Hop trio Migos, clocking in an impressive 4.57 “lucky” words per song. With the trio’s favourite words being ‘money’, ‘cash’ and ‘gold’, playing their albums on loop would be a strategic move for those aspiring to rake in bags of “New Money” this year.
American rapper Meek Mill comes third, registering an average of 4.22 “lucky” words per song. For those wishing to usher in prosperity this year, Meek offers an extensive catalogue of songs abundant with ‘lucky’ words in his lyrics, favouring terms like ‘money’, ‘dollar’, and ‘cash’. In his debut album ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ (2012) – the rapper explained that these dreams represent “getting paid for what I love to do,” something many wish to manifest for themselves.
Top 15 manifestation songs to add to your playlist
|Rank
|Song
|Artist
|Genre
|Year
|Total no. of ‘lucky’ words
|1
|Sweetest Girl
|Akon
|pop
|2015
|98
|2
|Money Cash Hoes
|JAY-Z
|rap
|1998
|97
|3
|I want some Money
|Chief Keef
|rap
|2014
|91
|4=
|Straight Cash
|French Montana
|rap
|2011
|90
|4=
|New Money
|Migos
|rap
|2021
|90
|6
|Salade tomates oignons Yuksek Remix
|Booba
|pop
|2009
|88
|7=
|Lets Get This Money
|Chief Keef
|rap
|2011
|84
|7=
|All Money
|Chief Keef
|rap
|2015
|84
|9
|Money Being Made
|Big Sean
|rap
|2007
|79
|10=
|Money Cash Clothes
|A$AP Rocky
|rap
|2021
|78
|10=
|Where da Cash At D2 Version
|Lil Wayne
|rap
|2006
|78
|12=
|Money Bag
|Cardi B
|rap
|2018
|77
|12=
|Money Gucci Bitches
|Capital Bra
|rap
|2018
|77
|14=
|Bankroll Rich Brian Remix
|Diplo
|rap
|2017
|75
|14=
|Bankroll
|Diplo
|rap
|2017
|75
Akon’s ‘Sweetest Girl’ is the No. 1 manifestation song with a total of 98 ‘lucky’ words in the singer’s nearly four-minute-long track – that’s 0.41 positive words per second. Making notable appearances are the terms ‘dollar’ and ‘bill’, with 37 and 39 mentions respectively.
The second recommended song for wealth and good fortune is Jay Z’s rap anthem ‘Money Cash Hoes’. Containing 97 ‘lucky’ words in total, the 1998 hit offers the perfect affirmation for worry-free success: “more money, more cash, more chilling.”
Chief Keef’s ‘I Want Some Money’ takes third place, with the word ‘money’ echoed for a jaw-dropping 90 times throughout the track. This provides numerous opportunities for manifesting a lucrative life like the Chicago rapper who signed his first multi-million dollar record contract at age 16.
The ‘luckiest’ music genres, revealed
|Rank
|Genre
|Number of songs
|Total no. of ‘lucky’ words
|Average ‘lucky’ words per song
|1
|Rap
|53,474
|89,200
|1.67
|2
|R&B
|10,460
|4,902
|0.47
|3
|Country
|8,526
|2,793
|0.33
|4
|Pop
|78,641
|22,937
|0.29
|5