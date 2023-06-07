The ghost of changing minority leadership is still haunting the caucus– Rasheed Draman

The Executive Director of the African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), Dr Rahseed Draman has said that the negative impact of changing the previous Minority leadership is still affecting the Minority bench in Parliament.

He says it appears the current Minority leadership has not been fully accepted by the Minority caucus.

This, in his view, calls for extra work to be done by the current leadership.

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) removed Haruna Iddrisu, James Klutse Avedzi and Muntaka Mubarak as Minority Leader, Deputy Minority Leader and Minority Chief Whip respectively and replaced them with Dr Casiel Ato Forson, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah and Kwame Agbodza.

This change resulted in agitation among the Minority caucus.

Speaking on the Ghana Tonight Show on TV3 Tuesday, June 6, Dr Rasheed Draman said “It looks like the ghost of the reshuffle in the Minority bench is still haunting the caucus and I am not saying this, this has been said by people like Muntaka, said by the former Minority leader and today when we listen to proceedings in Parliament, the Majority Leader jokingly took a jab at the Minority Leader [Dr Cassiel Ato Forson] and said you have not been confirmed yet.”

He added, “The new leadership has not been fully accepted by the rank and file of the Minority caucus so there is a lot of work that needs to be done in order for the leadership to endear themselves to the entire caucus particularly given its dilemma that is facing them where they have 17 of their members that are likely not to come back.”